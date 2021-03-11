PM Modi will inaugurate the curtain raising “ Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav ” on Friday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the curtain-raising activities of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, slated to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence. It will also signal the march for freedom or “padyatra” of Sabarmati Ashram.

The Prime Minister will also launch various other cultural and digital initiatives for the India @ 75 celebrations and will also address the rally at Sabarmati Ashram, ”the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The struggle for freedom and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75 have been decided as the five pillars to celebrate 75 years of independence. Central government ministries and departments are working hard to launch the 75-week program to commemorate 75 years of independence, as Mint reported earlier.

Curtain-raising activities begin from March 12, 2021, 75 weeks before August 15, 2022, “the PMO statement said.

The event will see the inauguration of curtain-raising activities planned under the India @ 75 theme such as Movie, Website, Song, Aatmanirbhar Charkha and Aatmanirbhar Incubator, ”the statement added.

Activities are planned around dedicated weekly themes for each of the 75 weeks to celebrate the achievements and development of the country in various sectors since independence.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events that will be organized by the Indian government to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, ”the PMO statement added.

These programs will focus on the social, cultural, scientific and technological strengths of the country’s post-independence trajectory. They will also cover policy initiatives that have helped India develop not only nationally but also internationally.

“State and UT governments are also running programs across India on March 12, 2021,” the PMO statement added.

All ministries and departments plan their own schedule and programs for each of the 75 weeks. The aim is to keep it low cost and human resource intensive and to encourage community participation.