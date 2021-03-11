After 365 days of COVID exile, I returned to my office

I left my office a year ago, March 11, 2020. This week, for the first time, I went back.

It was ghostly. My glasses were still on the phone and a notepad was open, as if I had just gone out for lunch. A mug, now dry, and that day’s journal remained on the desk, as if, like Miss Havisham’s wedding feast, time had been intentionally stopped.

The yellowed newspaper said the Coachella festival was postponed until the fall due to the spread of the coronavirus. President Xi Jinping had visited the city of Wuhan to show his belief that the national emergency in China may be over soon. President Trump has reiterated that the virus will go away.

That last day at the office, we had a meeting with a group of local government officials. No one wore masks. Everyone shook hands without thinking and then laughed awkwardly at the risk of getting married carelessly.

I haven’t shaken hands with anyone since then.

It’s so hard to remember what was going through my head at the time. I know I expected to be back in the office in a few weeks. The virus was frightening but still moot: a grand total of 31 people had died from it in the United States. Today, COVID-19 has killed more than 529,000 people in this country.



The World Health Organization announced that the coronavirus outbreak had become a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Since then, the virus has apparently affected all aspects of life in southern California and beyond. The Times looks back on a full year of living in a pandemic.

My return to the office this week (just for a visit, of course) was in part an acknowledgment that something is finally changing as the California wave recedes, that millions of people have been vaccinated in the state. and that (God and the variants will) the worst of it all may soon be over.

But I also went because I thought it might help me remember what life was like before the virus arrived, which in turn might help me prepare for the life to come. I thought that maybe seeing what was on my desk, on my computer, and in my cabinet drawers would help me reconnect with my pre-pandemic existence.

Because the return to normal, I don’t think, will be quick or smooth.

Compared to a lot of people, I have had an easy year. I don’t have young children in school; I live with my wife in enough space that we don’t have to sit in the same room all day. We kept our jobs. Of course, I know people who have been made redundant, have fallen ill, have been hospitalized, even some who have died, but I and most of the people around me have been relatively safe.

Still, like everyone else, I’m going to have to relearn how people relate to each other, how to be in the same physical space. Will we ever come back to hugging and shaking hands, or will we wear masks and keep our distance forever?

Once there are enough vaccines for everyone (my turn has not yet come), are we still going to work at home or go to the office? When will we use public transport? When can I fly and can I see my father for his 90th birthday, after not having seen him since November 2019?

For society as a whole, it will be a time of anguish and rebuilding. There are 9.5 million fewer jobs in the United States today than a year ago. Many children struggle socially, emotionally and especially academically after a year at home.

The Census Bureau reported that more than 42% of adults surveyed in December reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, an increase from 11% the year before. And why not? Careers were interrupted; the rituals of life, including diplomas and funerals, were missed; isolation is the norm; financial concerns are increasing. Mental health issues among adolescents, students and young adults are a serious concern.

There are long-haul patients whose symptoms of COVID, including fatigue, brain fog, headaches, shortness of breath, and loss of smell, will not go away for weeks, months, or longer.

There is cavern syndrome to be feared, according to some psychiatrists, in people who will not be willing to emerge even if it becomes safe to do so because they have become too accustomed to isolation. There is a potential crisis of protracted bereavement disorder among those who have not been able to cry fully during this lost year. A recent study showed that for every person who died, nine members of their immediate family mourn.

For a year, much of our time has been wasted on two interrelated topics: the presidential campaign and COVID. It will of course be a huge relief if we don’t have to be obsessed with Trump or the virus anymore, but a part of me wonders if there will also be a subtle void left after the emotional intensity of the year that we have just had. to cross.

Of course, just like after September 11, ordinary life will eventually reassert itself. Our trips, our paychecks, our children and grandchildren, our weekend plans, our jobs will fill any void.

And we’ll still have plenty of social issues to worry about: the homelessness crisis on our streets, racial disparities in our society, and the looming disaster of climate change, to name a few.

We can continue to fight for Dr. Seuss. We can follow Andrew Cuomos ‘work and the potential recall of Gavin Newsoms and Meghan Markles’ war with the royal family.

And slowly but surely we will work on the trauma of COVID and put it back in time although I suspect that long after the number of cases has dropped and the number of deaths has fallen, it will remain for many of us the year. the most extraordinary of our lives.

My next birthday is Sunday March 14th, 365 days have passed since my friend Simon and I had lunch together in Pasadena. It was the last time I ate indoors in a restaurant. We were the only customers.

Can’t wait to eat again.

