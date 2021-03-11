Abbasi accuses PM of receiving 700 million rupees for Senate seat – Pakistan





LAHORE: Former prime minister and senior vice president of the PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan received Rs700 million from Mohammad Abdul Qadir for making him a senator from Balochistan.

Imran Khan will have to be responsible for receiving Rs700m to make him (Mr. Qadir) a senator. Even PTI’s own people say the man was made a senator after paying Imran Khan Rs700m, Abbasi told reporters here.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday in a meeting with the elected senator welcomed Qadir to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) despite strong opposition from the Balochistan party leadership and area leaders, which had previously forced the central management to party ticket which was allotted to him.

He (Mr. Qadir) contested the Senate ballot as an independent candidate. Who voted for him from the PTI? And now Imran Khan has included it in the PTI against Rs700m. Soon this man will talk about the payment of Rs700m, Mr Abbasi said.

The former prime minister further said that there had been no comparison of the corruption committed by the PTI government with that of its predecessors, but the courts, the NAB and the anti-corruption establishment kept the silence about it.

The court should take a suo motu opinion in such cases. Suo motu was taken against an elected prime minister (Nawaz Sharif) and he was removed from his post. People know what’s going on today, he said.

Asked whether the establishment was neutral in electing the Senate Speaker, Abbasi said: We want [to believe] what DG ISPR had said that the army was not involved in politics. It should be like this. But what happened in the Senate polls and the confidence vote of the prime ministers denied this statement by DG ISPR, he said.

Posted in Dawn on March 11, 2021

