Modi’s mother takes her first dose of Covid vaccine, PM calls on citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his mother Heeraben Modi took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Speaking to Twitter, PM Modi posted: “Glad to share that my mom took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate the people around you who are eligible for the vaccine. “

Happy to share that my mom took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate those around you who are eligible to get vaccinated. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi kicked off the next phase of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign by taking the first dose of the locally developed Covaxin vaccine, manufactured by Hyderabad-based company Bharat Biotech .

“It is remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked quickly to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted, sharing a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine on March 1.

The next phase of the world’s largest coronavirus vaccination campaign for age-appropriate population groups began on March 1, 2021. All vaccines provided to beneficiaries at government health facilities will be completely free, while private establishments will charge a sum of 250 per person per dose.

Meanwhile, on day 54 (March 10) of the current vaccination campaign, a total of 13,17,357 doses of vaccine were administered – 10,30,243 beneficiaries were inoculated through 20,299 sessions for the first dose and 2, 87,114 TS and field workers received the second dose.

Amid the vaccination program, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continued to report high numbers of new COVID-19 cases and together account for 85.91% of new cases of COVID-19. coronavirus infection reported in the country within 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 22,854 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country during the said period.