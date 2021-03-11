Jokowi fires Pertamina officials because of TKDN, what is TKDN?

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesia continues to import pipes even though they can be produced domestically. This shocked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). His frustration led to the dismissal of a senior official from PT Pertamina (Persero).

This was revealed by the Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. This dismissal was due to the inability of senior officials of Pertamina to raise the level of the domestic component (TKDN).

“That’s why yesterday a senior Pertamina official was sacked by the president directly. I asked why? The reason he said was because of TKDN, just check who was replaced,” said Luhut on BPPT 2021’s Rakernas show on YouTube, Tuesday (3/9/2021).

Was it TKDN that infuriated Jokowi, which led to the sacking of Pertamina officials?

Based on the Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources number 15 of 2013 on the use of domestic products in upstream oil and gas business activities, explained in article 1, TKDN is the quantity of national components in goods, services and combined goods and services expressed as a percentage.

In Article 2, it is stated that the purpose of TKDN is to support and develop domestic products so that they are able to support upstream oil and gas business activities. TKDN is also expected to add value to the economy, absorb the workforce and be competitive nationally, regionally and internationally.

In addition, it is also about supporting and developing innovation / technology of domestic products, increasing the use of domestic products in upstream oil and gas business activities while taking into account the principles of efficiency. and efficiency.

“Establishment of an ordinance for the maintenance of an increased use of domestic products in upstream business activities in the oil and gas sector”, clarifies Article 2.

Article 4 of the Regulation gives mandate to every entrepreneur, domestic producer and supplier of goods and / or services who purchases goods and / or services in the course of upstream oil and gas business activities.

Permen ESDM 15/2013 also set targets for the achievement of TKDN for goods / services in upstream oil and gas activities. Mainly for pipes in 2021-2025 are the following:

Drill pipe (OCTG):

a. High Quality TKDN 55%

b. Low quality TKDN 40%

Pipeline (linepipe):

a. Spiral / SAW 80% TKDN

b. ERW 80% TKDNc. 50% TKDN seamless pipe

Vice President of the Energy and Oil and Gas Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bobby Gafur Umar said in the Program to Increase the Use of National Production (P3DN) that it was stated that the use of national products by ministries / institutions (K / L), BUMN, BUMD or the private sector is mandatory.

In the case of pipes, he said, pipes imported from China are still cheaper than domestic production. The use of domestic products in the purchase of goods / services if the TKDN is added and the weight of the company’s benefits is 40%. Domestic products used must reach 25% TKDN.

“The domestic industry is forced to use domestic products. Until Mr. Luhut says Pertamina officials were replaced because the president didn’t like it. There are still Pertamina who don’t ‘have not been able to maximize the use of domestic products, “he explained. in the webinar “Dissecting 70 Trillion Upstream Business Opportunities. Oil and gas ”, Wednesday (03/10/2021).

Also, he said, the price of pipes from China to Surabaya is not much different from that of raw materials from Krakatau Steel. From the raw material of Krakatau steel, after welding is carried out, the cost increases by 20% to 25%. As a result, pipes in Indonesia are much more expensive.





