President slaps Boris Johnson after minister says he’s ‘always right’





SPEAKER Sir Lindsay Hoyle slapped Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was accused of lying to MPs about Labor’s position on NHS funding.

The Speaker first replied “you might be wrong” after Transport Minister Andrew Stephenson told MPs that the Prime Minister was “always right”.

Hoyle then made a statement to MPs in light of concerns that Johnson was wrongly claiming Labor voted against an NHS funding package. He insisted that MPs “must take responsibility” for correcting the record if they make a mistake in the Senate, adding: “It is not dishonorable to make a mistake, but seek to avoid admitting it. one is another matter. ” Johnson clashed with Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer yesterday over proposals to lower inflation pay for NHS workers in England. Starmer said the initial funding package included a 2.1% increase instead of the 1% now recommended by ministers. Johnson has twice claimed Labor voted against the settlement for the NHS – but the NHS Funding Act was approved without a vote in early 2020. Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth accused Johnson of misleading MPs and then used a social media post to say Johnson ‘lied to PMQs’. The Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton has been disputed on several occasions over Johnson’s comments, but has indicated he will not apologize or correct the case. At a briefing for Westminster reporters, Number 10 was asked about 20 questions about the question and Johnson’s approach to truthfulness. Hoyle, in his statement, told the House of Commons: “All members of Parliament should correct the record if they make an incorrect statement in the House. “They can do it on a point of order or in debate or, in the case of ministers, they can make a statement or issue a written ministerial statement. “The government’s own ministerial code could not be clearer about what is expected of ministers. He said: “It is of the utmost importance that ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament, correcting any inadvertent mistakes as soon as possible.” “The President cannot be drawn into arguments over whether a statement is incorrect or not. It is a matter of political debate. “All the members of this House are honorable. They must take responsibility for correcting the record if an error has been made. It is not dishonorable to make a mistake, but trying to avoid admitting one is another matter. “I said when I was elected President that we should treat each other and the voters with respect. “What I have spoken about today is an important part of it and I hope all members will act in that spirit.” READ MORE: Tory MSP and SNP MP clash over Boris Johnson resignation issue on debate night Earlier in the transport questions, Minister Stephenson was invited by Grahame Morris (Easington) of Labor to correct the Prime Minister’s rejection of Transport for the North which was suffering from a 40% budget cut. Stephenson replied, “The honorable gentleman has been in the House long enough to know the Prime Minister is always right.” Hoyle stepped in and said, “You could be wrong.” Johnson claimed there had been “no such reduction” in Transport for the North’s budget when it was challenged about it last month during Prime Minister’s Questions. Documents from the board of directors of the transport body, which aims to boost connectivity in the north of England, said core government funding would increase from £ 10million in 2020/21 to 6 million pounds in 2021/22. Former Labor minister Dame Diana Johnson had asked Johnson how the cut fits with his plan to “level” the North. In January, Shadow Transportation Secretary Jim McMahon also accused Mr Johnson of “cheating” MPs by saying his 200-day-old comments on the quarantine measures were recent.







