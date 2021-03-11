Trump could have real problems with new civil and criminal cases





The new lawsuit, filed Friday by impeachment official, Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), Alleges that the former president, his son Don Jr., his attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and Representative Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) Conspired to prevent Swalwell and other members of Congress from fulfilling their duty to certify that Joe Biden won last year’s presidential election. The complaint says the defendants embarked on a massive, months-long promotion of the Big Lie, capped by Trump’s fighting words and the violence that followed on the day of the vote count.

Such alleged conspiracies are prohibited by the Ku Klux Klan Act, which was passed during the reconstruction era to combat efforts to prevent public officials from performing their duties. The new lawsuit joins the pending one initiated by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Who is also suing the former president and Giuliani, as well as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for similar motives.

Both cases are assigned to the same competent and swift DC federal judge, Amit Mehta, and Trump’s first response deadline is approaching next week. The floodgates of civil litigation are therefore now open. Once the preliminary motions are completed, we can expect a wave of new information to be added to the public record of the events leading up to and including January 6, possibly further involving the former president and his cronies. And financial claims against Trump will mount as well. Because of the potentially considerable damages that can be awarded by DC juries for alleged very serious wrongdoing, these civil actions have the capacity to financially break even wealthy individuals like Trump and some of his alleged co-conspirators.

The Posts Rosalind Helderman explains the lawsuits brought against former President Donald Trump and his allies for trying to change election results.

But as important as civil liability is, Trump faces an even more immediate set of legal issues that threaten to complicate his attempt to reemerge into public life. The past few days have also seen the delivery of long-sought tax and financial information to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. as part of an investigation into numerous alleged wrongdoing by Trumps in New York jurisdiction, including including bank and tax fraud. This should speed up the long-standing investigation considerably. The same goes for Vances who recently hired a senior assistant with extensive experience in complex criminal cases, Mark Pomerantz. He and Vance are said to focus more on Trump Organizations CFO Allen Weisselberg, whose cooperation could also speed up the case.

And Vance is not the only one investigating criminal liability, there is a corresponding criminal threat from Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis on Trump is calling to request Secretary of State in Georgia to find just 11,780 votes to help Trump beat Biden. This is a more recent investigation, but potentially much less complex than the Manhattan case, which is now in its third year. As a result, the Fulton County investigation could go even faster. Indeed, a grand jury convened as part of the Georgia investigation last week, and Willis recently added a nationally recognized racketeering expert to his investigative team. Look for the New York and Georgia criminal liability inquiries to get closer to Trump.

Of course, Trump wouldn’t be Trump without his many legal catalysts, and they too face growing problems for their part in spreading the big lie. DC District Court Judge James E. Boasberg recently referred lawyer Erick Kaardal to a court grievance committee for potential sanction because Kaardal filed an alleged bogus case attacking the November election results. Two Georgia counties recently sought recovery of legal costs resulting from the Trump campaign’s frivolous lawsuit to overturn election results in the states. It is the latest in a series of nationwide actions seeking sanctions against lawyers who have presented allegedly voluminous election lies to the courts, including multiple bar complaints against Sidney Powell and Giuliani. Giuliani faces even greater challenges: Late last week, reports indicated that federal prosecutors in Manhattan had resumed their investigation into whether he had broken federal law in his dealings with Ukraine, which contributed to Trump’s first indictment.

In light of all these lawsuits, Trump might come to regret his recent CPAC speech filled with false lies, such as the fact that this election was rigged and that there were more votes than there were. there were voters in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The behavior of the former presidents involved in these cases does not end on January 6, or even January 20, when he left office. The law allows post-wrongdoing to be admitted if they relate to relevant issues such as motive or lack of remorse. As civil and criminal proceedings advance, the speech by CPAC and others like him may be admissible in court as evidence to shed light on Trump’s intention in inciting the attack on Capitol Hill.

This is to say nothing of other ongoing investigations into the events of January 6 that may continue to involve Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosis has proposed a commission to look into the riot and, in the meantime, standing committees of Congress are also investigating the events of that day. Whether through the special committee or otherwise, the conclusions of Congress will shed light on Trumps’ full role in inciting political violence.

Then there is the broad federal criminal investigation until January 6. It has already resulted in nearly 300 cases, and investigators said all potential defendants are under review. Last week, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that the agency was pursuing about 2,000 domestic terrorism cases across the country, a huge spike in such investigations. This attention and focus cannot be good news for the former president.

Trump was able to delay personal accountability during his tenure by using the presidency itself as a shield. He argued that Article II of the Constitution barred him from being investigated, blocked prosecution and treated the Justice Department as his own law firm. And his allies in the halls of Congress have spent four years either agreeing to Trump’s immunity assessment or choosing the option of compliance through silence, including acquitting him in two impeachment trial despite his obvious guilt.

Today, however, Trump is a private citizen. His friends in Congress are less loyal. He must defend himself. That’s not to say that it will be easy to demand justice as a private businessman, Trump was known to have used the law as a weapon. But the walls seem to be closing quickly. If they do, they could finally mark the end of the involvement of ex-presidents in our public life. It’s not easy to be in politics if you’re broke and in jail.

