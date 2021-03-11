Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s diplomats to speak of ‘deep disagreements’





Senior White House officials will meet with top Xi Jinping diplomats next week for the first time since President Joe Biden took office, with Antony Blinken preparing to lay out Washington’s most pressing concerns during a meeting. two-day session on American soil. Secretary of State Blinken tweeted on Wednesday that he would meet with senior official Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Alaska on March 18. Yang, a former ambassador to Washington, is a senior politburo member and director of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission. . Prior to Blinken and Yang’s first phone conversation in February, the Chinese diplomat gave a speech warning the Biden administration not to cross Beijing’s “red line”. In recent weeks, Wang has also listed the demands for a reset of the strained relations between the two nations. US and Chinese diplomats “will engage on a range of issues, including those where we have deep disagreements” in Anchorage, wrote Blinken, who will be joined by Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser. Beijing said bilateral relations were at their worst in more than 40 years. Countries disagree over China’s trade practices and human rights abuses, as well as its political and economic coercion against its regional neighbors. China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that the talks will take place from March 18 to 19. In an announcement released by the state-run Xinhua News Agency, spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese diplomats will visit Alaska – at the invitation of the United States. —For “a high level strategic dialogue”. China’s description of next week’s meeting differs from Blinken’s. The head of the State Department told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that this was “not a strategic dialogue.” There was “no intention” for subsequent engagements unless there were “tangible results” on the areas of concern, Blinken told committee members on Wednesday. The secretary of state, who called China “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century,” said Beijing’s Xinjiang policy would be on the agenda. Following some uncertainty this week, the Biden administration has clarified its position that the situation in the northwestern region of China constitutes genocide. Rights groups and media reports claim that more than a million Uyghur Muslims and other minorities have been subjected to mass internments, forced labor and sterilization against their will. These accounts have led to a growing campaign, including on Capitol Hill, for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The calls met with fierce opposition from China. “If China claims that nothing is happening, let it give access to the international community, to the United Nations,” Secretary Blinken said during the committee hearing. “If they have nothing to hide, show it to us, show it to the world.” He told lawmakers that other punitive measures, such as sanctions or visa restrictions, were possible. China’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly rejected accusations of human rights violations in Xinjiang. Xi’s senior diplomats are expected to do the same in Anchorage while also demanding that Washington cool its support for Taiwan. Ahead of the Alaskan talks, Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will make the Biden administration’s first diplomatic visits abroad, traveling to Tokyo and Seoul for “2 + 2” meetings with their respective government departments. Foreign Affairs and Defense. A State Department bulletin said Blinken and Austin would be in Japan on March 16 and 17 and in South Korea on March 17 and 18. The destinations are a sign of the Biden administration’s emphasis on partnerships and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos