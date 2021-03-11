China says it has common interests with the United States, should strive to …





(Add quotes, details) BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) – China and the United States have common interests and many areas of cooperation and should strive for a healthy development of relations, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday. The United States and China disagree over influence in the Indo-Pacific region, economic practices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and human rights in China’s Xinjiang region. Li, speaking at a press conference at the end of the annual meeting of the Chinese parliament, said Beijing hopes the relationship can develop in a healthy way on the basis of respecting everyone’s fundamental interests, win-win cooperation and non-interference in internal affairs. It is inevitable that the two will have differences, but what is essential is how they treat them, he added. “The Chinese and American people are wise and capable, and the two sides should dialogue and communicate with respect and equality,” Li said. “China and the United States share broad common interests and there are many areas in which we can cooperate. We still need to focus more on common ground and expand our common interests.” The administration of US President Joe Biden has pledged to revisit elements of US policy toward China, as the world’s two largest economies go through icy relations that have plunged to their lowest level since decades under President Donald Trump. Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, held their first phone call as leaders last month and appeared to disagree on most issues, even as Xi warned the showdown would be a “disaster” for both. country. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with senior Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the first high-level face-to-face contact between the two fighting countries under the Biden administration. Biden wants to mark a break with Trump’s ‘America First’ approach by re-engaging with his allies and focusing on multilateral diplomacy, while acknowledging that the world has changed since he served in the administration Obama who preceded Trump. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; written by Ben Blanchard editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Heinrich) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

