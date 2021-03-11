PSX bleeds 911 points amid lingering political uncertainty, fear of new taxes





Stocks extended their decline for a fourth day as the KSE-100 index plunged a further 911.92 points, or 2.09%, to 42,779.76 points on Thursday.

After the market opened at 43,691.68 points, the index hit an intraday high of 43,891.00 but entered red territory as the day progressed. It posted an intraday low of 42,688.20, down 1,003 points.

The bear rampage has taken a heavy toll on the stock market since the start of the week, with the KSE-100 falling 3,057 points, which market watchers said had erased all gains since Jan. 1.

On Wednesday, the PSX had lost 531.23 points, or 1.20 pc, breaking the psychological support of 44,000 and settling at 43,691.68 points.

Rising clouds on the political horizon frightened investors who decided to undo their positions ahead of the stormy events of the election of the President and Vice-President of the Senate, scheduled for tomorrow, followed by the threat of opposition of a long march.

KASB Securities chairman Ali Farid Khwaja said there were several reasons for the decline.

He said concerns about political uncertainty will likely remain until there is clarity on the frontline of the Senate presidential elections, which would be a close struggle between the ruling PTI and the opposition.

Second, the news about the new taxes and the removal of tax incentives given to the construction sector and other industries such as IT, REITS, mutual funds, etc. “create a bit of panic,” he noted.

Third, said Khwaja, “the fear of inflation has returned, especially with oil prices hitting $ 70. The market starts to price in anticipation of a rise in interest rates.

“This will lead to a rotation of the sector from cyclical stocks such as cement and steel to banks and oil and gas,” he added, saying the trend could also lead to capital flight from stocks to bonds.

The political situation in the country remains uncertain after the ruling PTI government was upset over the Senate seat in Islamabad last week, where opposition Yousuf Raza Gilani defeated Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh by five votes, forcing Prime Minister Imran Khan to vote of confidence. of the National Assembly.

Zubair Ghulam Hussain, CEO of Insight Securities, said he advised to take profits around 45,900 levels, after which the market fell 6.5% in four consecutive sessions.

“Concerns over inflation and interest rates with oil at $ 65 have remained at the heart of our appeal and, to a small extent, of politics,” he said, adding that although these concerns persist, valuations had opened wide.

“We think the market is near its bottom [and] advise here to choose among the 42,900 currently. “

