Boris Johnson says he’s a feminist now it’s up to him to prove it | Cathy newman







David Cameron struggled to say it and refused to wear the T-shirt; Theresa May had no such problem. This week, Boris Johnsons’ press secretary uttered the F-word: Contrary to fears, the PM is a feminist, she said. And what more, the hell to prove it by promoting more women in the cabinet. For Johnsons’ detractors of his former partners, for his current political opponents, this is really news. After all, he’s a man who once joked (or maybe he was serious) a Conservative government would make your wife have bigger breasts; a man who salivated over the prospect of half-naked women … glistening like wet otters playing beach volleyball at the London 2012 Olympics; a man whose romantic entanglements have, to put it politely, complicated the lives of the women sharing his bed. In fact, Allied prime ministers have long suggested he is a strong advocate for gender equality. Nimco Ali, now an independent government adviser on combating violence against women and girls, raised eyebrows during the Conservative leadership election in 2019 when she pronounced Johnson is a true feminist. His argument was that when he was mayor of London, Shed had pressured him to end female genital mutilation. Hed listened and continued to work with her for several years on the issue. And since entering No. 10, he has at the very least paid lip service to the defense of women’s rights. According to his press secretary, Allegra Stratton, he described himself as a feminist during a meeting with women parliamentarians last fall. When he announced the current lockdown in January, he went out of his way to make it clear that victims of domestic violence were exempt from the stay-at-home law. And, at Monday’s press conference, he acknowledged, unlike some in his government, that the burden of home schooling fell disproportionately on women, often holding jobs and at the same time ensuring childcare services. Read more It remains to be seen whether these manifestations of his feminist beliefs are deeply felt or partially impressed by Stratton and his friend, his fiancee Carrie Symonds. And in any case, as the suffragists might have said, the proof will be in deeds and not in words. Which brings me to the impending cabinet reshuffle after the pandemic. There is no doubt an urgent need to promote capable women. There are only five women out of 23 full cabinet members less than a quarter. Coronavirus press conferences were overwhelmingly moderated by men. Theoptics, as spin scholars like to say, are no good, especially when women have been most economically, emotionally and physically burdened by the pandemic. As I have observed before, job losses have disproportionately affected women. Calls for domestic violence charities have exploded. And yes, as the Prime Minister noted, and several studies have shown, women take on much more domestic and childcare responsibilities than men. As the government tries to pick up the pieces of the pandemic, Johnsons feminist cheerleaders say women should be front and center; not as a public relations exercise, but to ensure that they develop policies that do not perpetuate the inequalities brutally exposed by Covid-19. The reshuffle will not be easy, however. The Prime Minister is under pressure to remove Priti Patel from the Home Office, but there is no obvious replacement for her. And there’s unlikely to be a looming Treasury vacancy, so making history by appointing the first Chancellor may elude Johnson for now. But there are plenty of other awesome women for promotion elsewhere. VictoriaAtkins, currently a junior minister at the Home Office, has impressed many colleagues, although Johnson has apparently not been a huge fan in the past. Solicitor General Lucy Frazer is in line for better things, and Stratton herself has chosen Vicky Ford, Minister for Children, and Helen Whately, Minister of Social Affairs. New MPs supposed to get their foot in the door with more subordinate ministerial roles include Claire Coutinho, currently a Treasury aide; and Laura Trott, who sits on the Special Committee on Health. So really, if Mr Johnson thinks about it, it’s possible for him not only to show that he’s had the t-shirt, but like his immediate predecessor is ready to wear it too. Stratton commented on the Prime Ministers’ intentions on International Women’s Day. But he must surely make this commitment 365 days a year. When a woman can disappear from the streets of London, leaving others to fear for their safety; when two women a week in England and Wales are killed by a current or former partner, centuries of inequality must be overthrown from above. There’s no time to lose. Cathy Newman presents Channel 4 News, weekdays at 7 p.m.

