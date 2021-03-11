Government to appoint Senator Mirza Afridi as vice-president





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani federal government led by Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to nominate Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the post of vice president, ARY News reported.

The announcement was made by Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz in a tweet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the post of Vice President Slot giving representation to former FATA PTI member.

Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 11, 2021

The names of Faisal Javed Khan, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mirza Mohammad Afridi were under consideration for the post of vice-president of the Senate, among which Afridi was chosen by the prime minister.

The Senate will elect a new Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House tomorrow. The PTI-led federal government appointed Sadiq Sanjrani of the BAP as candidate for the presidency of the Senate, while Mirza Afridi for the post of vice president.

An alliance of opposition parties, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has already appointed former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and Ghafoor Haideri to the posts of President and Vice-President of the Senate respectively.

Read more: PM Imran hosts lunch for PTI and allied party senators

Earlier today, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan hosted a luncheon for Senators from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties ahead of the election of the Senate Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The meeting will consider the name of the candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

On Wednesday, expressing their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s allied parties in power, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had authorized him to nominate a candidate for the post of vice-president of the Senate.

Read more: PPP instructs senators to woo government allies for Gillanis’ victory

The development took place during a meeting of the allied parties of the PTI chaired by the Prime Minister.

Speaking to ARY News, on condition of anonymity, a meeting participant said allied parties assured the prime minister that they would back the upper house candidate whoever is nominated by the prime minister for the niche.

During the meeting, all allied parties had placed their full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

comments

comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos