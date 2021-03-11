Eight public relations officials suspended in tragic accident – Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Wednesday suspended its eight officials, including the driver and assistant driver, for negligence leading to a horrific Karachi Express crash near Sukkur (between Mando Dairo stations and Sangi) on March 7.

The administration also sent show cause notices to eight officers to explain their position.

According to a notification issued in the light of the preliminary accident investigation report drawn up by the Federal Government Inspector of Railways (FGIR), the persons whose services were suspended with immediate effect were Muhammad Shah Afridi, divisional engineer III, Sukkur (BS-18), Peeran Ditta Ghulam Murtaza, Deputy Executive Engineer (BS-17), Amanat Ali, Permanent Grade II Track Inspector (BS-16), Abdul Sattar (Driver), Amir Muhammad Jan (Driver assistant), Abdul Kareem, Mate (BS-5) and Mumtaz Ali, Key-man (BS-4).

Officers / officials who received notifications included Qasim Zahoor, Deputy CEN / South (BS-19), Asghar Ali Bhutto, Deputy Division Superintendent, Sukkur (BS-19), Abdul Haq, Inspector of Signals (BS-11) , Amanat Ali, Permanent Track Inspector (BS-16), Muhammad Iqbal, Traffic Inspector (BS-16), Tanvir Ahmad, Chief Train Examiner (BS-14), Javaid Akmal, Relief Tri Incharge (BS- 16) and Muhammad Tahir, Loco Inspector (BS-16).

During the preliminary investigation, the poor condition of the railway tracks and the excessive speed on the section, where the speed limit was set at 65 km / h, were identified among various reasons for the accident on March 7 Karachi Express (15-UP) in which around 10 passenger cars derailed, some of them capsized, leaving a female passenger dead and more than 40 injured in the process, an official source told Dawn.

Officials, requesting anonymity, said that despite their knowledge of the extremely poor condition of the track, especially from Khanewal / Multan to Sukkur and beyond, the faulty signaling system and old rolling stock used after the renovation, the railway authorities did not pay attention to solving these problems. priority issues for the safety of passengers, crew, staff, etc.

Instead of doing so, they (the authorities), especially in the last couple of years or so, have continued to launch new passenger trains and expand the operation of the railway which is almost unsuitable for this. In addition, more than 300 fatal and non-fatal accidents, including a number of derailments, have occurred in the past two years or so, the official said.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to ask the Ministry of Railways to immediately start replacing the existing dilapidated track with the new one, especially in the PR Sukkur and Karachi divisions, rather than wait for the launch and completion of the ML-1 project under the CPEC. Since no one is familiar with the launch and completion of the CPEC ML-1 project, why the railway authorities are waiting for this mega railway infrastructure plan and avoiding replacing various sections of the decaying track in Sukkur and Karachi divisions by new ones at the cost of pubic lives. It’s really dangerous, he wondered.

He also called for action against policymakers for ignoring these crucial issues by putting the lives of large numbers of passengers at stake.

At the same time, the Ministry of Railways, in light of a factual investigation, recommended suspending the services of Ghulam Dastagir Baloch (an officer of BS-20), former general manager of Pakistan Railways Freight Company, for misuse of power and irregularities. .

During a preliminary investigation, the allegations made against Mr Baloch were proven and the prime minister’s office was asked to order his suspension from duty with immediate effect, a senior official told Dawn.

On the other hand, the public relations department, following the increase in public complaints, has ordered all division superintendents to hold open courts within their divisions in order to resolve issues facing passengers, the general public and railway officials. In this regard, PR Lahore Division has also scheduled a public hearing on Thursday (today).

Minister of Railways Azam Khan Swati was not available for comment.

Posted in Dawn on March 11, 2021

