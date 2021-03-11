Indonesia to adopt e-commerce regulations for fair competition in domestic market, Southeast Asia News & Top Stories

JAKARTA – Indonesia will adopt a new regulation establishing the rules of electronic commerce with the aim of promoting fair and healthy competition in the domestic market.

Among the rules due to be rolled out next month is the requirement for e-commerce players to declare whether they trade across borders, Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi told The Straits Times.

Online platforms selling foreign goods in Indonesia will be subject to the same obligations as offline merchants offering locally produced goods, he added.

“The regulation aims to create a level playing field in the internal market,” he said. “If offline merchants are to have distribution licenses, online merchants will have to do the same.”

Business practices in electronic marketplaces that authorities deem “unfair” and detrimental to local micro, small and medium-sized enterprises have been in the spotlight in the media after President Joko Widodo made a controversial suggestion to “hate the products foreigners “and” to love local products “during the trade ministry’s annual working meeting last week.

One such practice is predatory pricing, in which the price is set low by sellers to kill competition.

Mr Lutfi reported a case of imported Muslim prayer cloaks being sold by online merchants for less than a tenth the price of similar locally made items.

Rejecting the idea that the move is a form of protectionism, he said: “The regulation is created not to ban imports. Imports are allowed, but must comply with Indonesian rules.”

Right now, e-commerce platforms are subject to a regulation released last year that, among other things, requires them to hold business licenses.

A report from Google, Temasek Holdings in Singapore, and business consultancy Bain & Company last November estimated Southeast Asia’s internet economy to reach US $ 105 billion (S $ 141 billion). in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic pushed consumers to shop, to eat. and enjoy online entertainment.

E-commerce grew 63 percent to $ 62 billion last year, while the travel industry contracted 58 percent to $ 14 billion.

As Singapore’s internet economy shrank 24 percent to US $ 9 billion as the pandemic hit the travel industry, Indonesia and Vietnam continued to grow at double-digit rates.

Indonesian E-Commerce Association president Bima Laga told ST its 236 members have complied with the regulations. “We will abide by any regulations issued by the Ministry of Commerce because our members are legal Indonesian business entities,” he said.

But Mr. Bima noted that pricing is a business decision in which the group cannot interfere. “Some may go with only 1 percent profit, but some only sell if they get 5 percent profit. We can’t say if this is related to each player’s business decision,” he said. declared.

The Indonesian Employers’ Association (Apindo) and the Indonesian Association of Shopping Mall Retailers and Tenants (Hippindo) have welcomed the move to further regulate e-commerce, saying both online and offline businesses must follow the same rules. .

“The penetration of online businesses is greater as people buy from home. Regulation must therefore be made fair to all,” said Apindo President Hariyadi Sukamdani.

Hippindo advisory board member Tutum Rahanta said the regulation would be necessary to ensure equality between online and offline traders, as well as between local and foreign products.

Taxes and the cost of permit applications are added to the final price of the goods, he said.

Offline retailers also sell the same products online, but after meeting requirements such as the Indonesian National Standard and the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency.