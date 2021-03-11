Tory MSP and SNP MP clash over Boris Johnson’s resignation issue on debate night





An MSP TORY and an SNP MP clashed on an episode of the BBC’s Debate Night, with John Nicolson accusing the Tories of a lack of “consistency” in calls for resignations between Holyrood and Westminster.

The Scottish Conservative representative, whose party has called for Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation, declined to say whether she believes Boris Johnson should step down for “cheating on parliament” over the Covid-19 contracts.

Panelists were asked if the SNP government could be trusted following the late release of documents relating to the Holyrood harassment committee. The investigation examines the government’s botched treatment of allegations against former Prime Minister Alex Salmond. A judicial review found that the Scottish government had acted illegally in investigating the complaints. Salmond was cleared of all charges in the High Court last year. Yesterday, the Conservatives filed a motion of no confidence against Deputy Prime Minister John Swinney after failing to disclose legal advice given to ministers during the lawsuit. However, the effort to oust Swinney failed, with the Greens rejecting him and calling the action “opportunistic political theater”. Outside of the Holyrood investigation, James Hamilton QC is examining allegations that the Prime Minister violated the ministerial code. READ MORE: James Hamilton QC: Who is the man who could decide Nicola Sturgeon’s future? Claims that Sturgeon broke the rules prompted the Scottish Tories to call for a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister last week, even before she testified before the committee. Days later, a new court order appeared to show Boris Johnson misled Parliament over the publication of coronavirus contracts. The prime minister said contracts relating to the pandemic, which have been challenged in court, were “on file for everyone to see.” But a final court ruling from the High Court said only “608 of the 708 relevant contracts” had been released by the UK government. Calls for Johnson’s resignation did not make the headlines. During the evening of debate, John Nicolson challenged Conservative MP Rachael Hamilton on the lack of “consistency”. READ MORE: Tory MP Andrew Bowie makes stunning admission on impact of Brexit on young people “Rachael says she’s not an opportunist or party politician, so I’m wondering, in terms of consistency, and I’ll be happy to answer any other questions, given that the High Court ruled Boris Johnson induced parliament mistaken and withheld 100 pages of Covid documents, Rachael, are you now calling on Boris Johnson to appear before Parliament and explain himself – and would you support a motion of no confidence in him if you are consistent and non-partisan? Hamilton, the MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, replied: “John, you know full well that I am not a representative in Westminster. I am here to represent my constituents who elected me to the Scottish Parliament and I am against your government, your party which wasted £ 500,000 and relies on taxpayer money despite legal advice and they plan to do so at any time. Cost -” Nicolson interrupted: “Rachael, I think it’s fair to say you don’t want to answer the question because, of course, you have every right to express an opinion regardless of which parliament you sit in. . She replied, “Why don’t you answer the question about your own government yourself?” Hamilton (above) yelled at Nicolson’s responses, prompting the MP to say, ‘Rachael don’t yell at me. I can hear you. ” Nicolson went on to answer the original question, saying the opposition’s tactic is to “fly a lot in the air and hope that one party stays put.” He defended the slowness of the government’s release of legal opinions, saying it was standard practice for ministers not to disclose these documents.







