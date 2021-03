Lebanese politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says

LONDON: The director of Amnesty International’s office for Europe has called for a tougher line against Turkey’s human rights violations, saying the time for delays and procrastination is over to hold the country accountable. Turkey’s contempt for human rights has recently become particularly brazen, Nils Muiznieks said. It not only jails innocent journalists, human rights defenders, protesting students and social media activists, it also escalates political persecution and ignores decisions of the European Court of Human Rights. (ECHR) to free people unjustly imprisoned. It is time for European governments to step up the pressure and demand that Turkey fulfill its obligations and not be blinded by the lofty statements of the long-awaited human rights action plan announced by President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan on March 2. Muiznieks added: The deep erosion of the justice system can only be reversed through deep reform. Turkey is a member of the Council of Europe and has long been the subject of cooperation motions with the European Court of Human Rights, he said, adding that Ankaras refused to budge on two high-profile cases of human rights violations that crossed Europe. the judicial system has created a diplomatic wedge between the country and its European neighbors. A blatant sign of Turkey’s disengagement from business as usual has been its refusal to release two prominent figures who have been wrongfully imprisoned for over three and four years respectively Osman Kavala, a philanthropist and pillar of Turkish civil society, and Selahattin Demirta, a leader of the political opposition, whom I know personally. The ECtHR, Muiznieks said, had concluded that these two detentions were cases of political persecution. Pan-European organizations such as the Committee of Ministers, a body made up of foreign ministers from all EU member states, have repeatedly called for Kavalas’ release. Turkey’s response has been to spit in the face of the rest of Europe by slapping new, unsubstantiated accusations against the two men, demonstrating the clearly political nature of the cases, Muiznieks said. These fantastic charges against Kavala would be laughable if their use to deprive him of his liberty weren’t so totally unfair. Muiznieks said the EU should launch infringement proceedings against Turkey and open an investigation into Ankaras’ failure to comply with legally binding decisions of the ECtHR. The Turkish authorities have shown that no dialogue will release these men, he added. It is impossible to claim that Turkey continues to cooperate and fulfill its obligations in good faith.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos