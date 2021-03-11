Prime Minister Imran Khan sends greetings to all Muslims





Muslims around the world, including Pakistan, observe Shab-e-Mairaj on Ascension Night tonight.

On 27 Rajab (Islamic lunar calendar), Muslims observe this night with great dedication and zeal. This night marks the journey of Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) from Mecca to Jerusalem.

It is divided into two words, Shab means Night and Mairaj means to ascend and Shab-e-Mairaj means Night of Ascension.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan and other political figures salute this miraculous night.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote: “Shab-e-Meraj Mubarak to Muslims around the world”.

Senator Faisal Javed also took to Twitter to wish mubarak “Shab-e-Mairaj” to all Muslims.

WHAT IS ISRA AND MAIRAJ?

The nocturnal journey, also known as Shab e Mairaj, Isra and Mairaj or Al Isra wal Miraj, observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab.

Shab e Mairaj literally translates to The Night of Ascent.

This event celebrates the night the Prophet (SAWW) ascended to Heaven from Masjid Al-Haram in Mecca.

One of the great gifts of this night that obligatory prayer (Fardh Salah) was instituted on Muslims.

CONTEXT

Isra and Mairaj took place about 10 to 12 years after the Prophet (SAWW) received the revelation from Allah.

It was a time of great sadness and sorrow for the Prophet (SAWW) because of the recent deaths of his beloved wife Khadijah (RA) and his uncle Abu Talib.

However, in these difficult times, the Prophet (SAWW.) Was honored to have direct contact with Allah through this blessed journey.

HISTORY OF SHAB-E-MAIRAJ

This miraculous journey of Mairaj took place in two parts.

First, Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) went from Mecca (Kaaba) to Jerusalem (Masjid Al-Aqsa).

Then he (SAWW) was an ascension to the heavens by Allah.

The night began with the head of all angels Jibrael (AS) appearing before the Prophet (SAWW).

Subsequently, he took Mohammad (SAWW) from the Masjid Al-Haram (Kaaba) to the Masjid Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.

This part of the Prophets’ Journey (SAWW) is mentioned in the Quran:

Exalted is the one who took his night servant from al-Masjid al-Haram to al-Masjid al-Aqsa, whose surroundings we have blessed, to show him our signs. Indeed, He is the Hearing, the Seer. (Sura Al-Isra 17: 1)

The means of transport used for this journey in the middle of the night was an animal, similar to the horse, called Al-Burraq which was sent by Allah from Jannah (Paradise).

After walking this paradise walk, he (SAWW) reached Masjid Al-Aqsa from Masjid al-Haram in just one second.

Upon reaching Masjid Al-Aqsa, Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) realized that all the other prophets, who came before him, were already there.

These prophets include Ibrahim (AS), Isa (AS), Musa (AS) and all the other prophets.

Here Mohammad (SAWW) led all the prophets in two Rakat prayers.

PROPHETS ASCENSION TO THE SKY

In the second part of Isra and Mairaj, Jibrael (AS) took the Prophet (SAW) to heaven.

During his ascension, Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) stopped by the seven layers of heaven / heaven.

The Messenger of Allah (SAWW) met the following great prophets on each sky:

In the first heaven, Prophet Adam (AS) In the second heaven, Prophet Isa (AS) and Prophet Yahya (AS) Third heaven, Prophet Yusuf (AS) Fourth heaven, Prophet Idris (AS) Fifth heaven, Prophet Haroon (AS) Sixth heaven, Prophet Musa (AS) Seventh heaven, Prophet Ibrahim (AS) GIFTS FROM ISRA AND MAIRAJ

The Messenger of Allah (SAWW) received three things during this blessed journey:

Five daily prayers (equivalent to the reward of fifty daily prayers). (Sahih Bukhari: 7517) Concluding verses of Sura Al-Baqarah (last two verses). Allah promises that the sins of the Ummah of Mohammad (SAW) will be forgiven except those who have died by associating partners with Allah. (Muslim Sahih: 173)







