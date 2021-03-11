No PM photo of coronavirus vaccine certificates in states linked to polls; Center adds filters





The Union Health Ministry has decided not to display a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on coronavirus vaccine certificates in the four poll-related states and one Union territory, NDTV reported Thursday. The decision was taken in accordance with the order of election commissions last week to remove the prime minister’s photo from certificates for elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Pondicherry. Elections for the 294 seats in West Bengal will take place in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. In Assam, polls for the 126-seat Assembly will be held from March 27 to April 6 in three phases. The 140-seat Kerala Assembly, 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly and 30-seat Pondicherry Assembly will go to the polls on April 6. Results will be announced on May 2. The model code of conduct went into effect on February 26 after the electoral commission announced the voting schedule. In a letter dated March 9, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan responded to the election commission, saying the instructions would be followed. Subsequently, the necessary filters in Co-WIN were applied for vaccination centers located in the four states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Union Territory of Pondicherry, such as suggested by the Commission, the letter said, according to NDTV. . Last week, the Election Commission first asked the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal for a report on why the Modis photo was used on vaccination certificates generated by the Co-WIN platform. This came after Trinamool Congressman Derek O Brien on March 3 complained to the Election Commission of India about the photo and name of Modis appearing on the digital certificates given to recipients of the vaccine against the coronavirus. He stressed that this was a violation of the model code of conduct. The panel then raised the issue with the Department of Health and sought its response on the factual position on the use of photographs. In its response, the ministry said the vaccination campaign was an ongoing government initiative that began long before the model code of conduct came into effect. On March 5, the Election Commission ordered all gasoline pump dealers and other agencies to remove billboards from proposed centers on which Prime Minister Narendra Modis photographed facility premises within 72 hours. In the past, the commission has also banned the use of photos of the prime minister on posters and official websites of government projects during elections. In the 2017 elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission asked the Cabinet Secretary to remove Modi’s images from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana project website.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos