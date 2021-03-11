Commentary on Jokowi-Amien Rais meeting, Anis Matta uses the word ‘really cool’

Anis Matta. Photo: partaigelora.id

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian People’s Wave Party (Gelora) Chairman Anis Matta enjoyed the meeting between President Joko Widodo and Amien Rais at the State Palace on Tuesday (9/3).

Anis believes that the meeting of the two opposing personalities will raise important things, especially in the field of law enforcement.

According to Anis, Jokowi’s willingness to meet Amien Rais as the Guard Team for the Killing of the Six Islamic Defenders Front (TP3-FPI) soldiers showed the maturity of the democratic elite to uphold the state. by right.

“What a great meeting,” Anis said in a press release from the Gelora Party DPN to JPNN.com on Thursday (3/11).

The vice-president of the DPR for the period 2009-2014 admitted that he was happy to see the photos or videos of Jokowi’s meeting with Amien who was accompanied by Marwan Batubara and Abdullah Hehamahua.

Although the meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta was brief, Anis still viewed it as an important moment. Because, the thing that was discussed in the meeting was a matter of life.

“A sense of justice can only be sought through the rule of law above all interests of groups and groups,” he said.

Anis also saw other positive things when Jokowi met Amien. According to him, the solidarity of the figures will allow Indonesia to emerge from the crisis more quickly.