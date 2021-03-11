Donald Trump Buddha Statues Sold Across China





A Chinese furniture maker made headlines this week after it started selling Donald Trump Buddha statues online, spawning a string of competing copiers.

Buyers of Alibaba-owned e-commerce site Taobao can order a 6-inch pensive statuette of the 45th President of the United States for 999 Chinese yuan ($ 150).

The figurine depicts former President Trump meditating in the lotus position with his eyes closed. The miniature sculpture, which can be made of porcelain or resin, is listed on Taobao as “Ancient India Know-All Buddha Trump”.

The toy is accompanied by the phrase “Make Your Company Great Again,” a play based on the president’s 2016 campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Although the statue only comes in one pose, it comes in two sizes: a larger 18-inch version of the president in a Buddhist monk robe is available for 3,999 Chinese yuan ($ 615)

The five-star Taobao carpentry company named “Buduo” has already sold 36 of the statuettes, including two of the largest. He promised customers delivery in April.

According to Chinese public tabloid Global Times, which said they spoke with the anonymous owner, most buyers are buying the figure for fun.

There appears to be a larger market for Trump memorabilia in China. Several Taobao companies now list imitating Donald Trump Buddha statues, some even offering a seven-day unconditional refund policy.

Other related products on the retail website include T-shirts and hoodies featuring the President’s image, as well as mugs in the shape of his face.

For a discounted price of 16 Chinese yuan, shoppers can even get their hands on a Trump-themed toilet brush, which features his iconic orange hair as bristles.

A toilet brush featuring former President Donald Trump is listed on Chinese e-commerce site Taobao for $ 2.6. Sifanghang / Taobao

The Chinese government had a complex relationship with the Trump administration. It started as a diplomatic misstep and led to a phase one trade deal before disagreements over Beijing’s early handling of COVID-19 plunged bilateral relations to an all-time low.

Officially, Beijing still blames President Joe Biden’s predecessor for the strained U.S.-China relationship, but the Chinese public seemed to enjoy watching much of the controversy it created in U.S. domestic politics, until to his high-profile Twitter ban in January.

“Trump” was the most searched term on Chinese social media and the Weibo microblogging website in 2020, according to local media.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 24 last year, the former president was on Weibo’s trend list 589 times, nearly 60% more than the celebrity who placed second on the list: singer / actor Wang Yibo.

Trump was the only non-Chinese person and the only politician to be among the 20 most wanted people of the year.

