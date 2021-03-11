Indonesia says coal ash is not dangerous





The Indonesian government has removed fly ash and ash from coal combustion from its hazardous waste list.

The distinction is crucial because the treatment of hazardous waste is subject to different and much stricter regulations than non-hazardous waste.

The delisting comes in response to lobbying efforts by industry groups, who want to be allowed to sell coal ash to the construction industry.

Indonesia is one of the world's largest coal producers, and fossil fuels account for the majority of the country's electricity production. JAKARTA Indonesian government says coal ash is no longer a hazardous waste, despite containing heavy metals such as mercury, lead and arsenic, in a nod to industry efforts for further deregulation. Fly ash and residual ash from the combustion of coal in power plants or other industrial facilities are now considered inert or non-hazardous waste, new government regulations published on February 2. The regulation is a derivative of the so-called omnibus job creation law, a controversial set of deregulation measures passed by parliament last October that activists say would serve the interests of the mining industry and dirty energy. The distinction is crucial, as the treatment of hazardous waste is subject to different and much stricter regulations. The decision to remove this coal waste from the hazardous waste list is problematic and is very bad news for environmental sustainability and public health, said Trend Asia, an NGO that advocates for the wider use of waste. clean energy, in a press release on March 10. . Coal waste is highly toxic to the environment and public health as it contains chemical compounds such as arsenic, lead, mercury, chromium, etc., he added. Coal currently accounts for the majority of Indonesia's electricity generation and is expected to continue to dominate the energy mix until at least 2025. Trend Asia said the government's decision was aimed at industry associations that requested in June 2020 that fly ash and residual coal ash be removed from the hazardous waste list. The groups are looking to use the ash as a raw material to make pavers and concrete, or to mix it with other building materials. The main priorities of President Joko Widodos include the development of infrastructure across the country. Some of the industry associations that have demanded the reclassification of fly and bottom coal ash include the Indonesian Coal Mining Association (APBI), the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), the Association Indonesian Pulp and Paper (APKI) and the Indonesian Textile Association (API). Some of these associations have also stated that the classification of coal ash as dangerous hampered their efforts to sell waste to be reused, resulting in an annual accumulation of 10 million metric tonnes. In a 2016 study, Greenpeace warned that in Indonesia, around 3 million people are exposed to microscopic particles, called PM2.5, at levels exceeding World Health Organization guidelines, due to emissions. coal-fired power plants. Long-term exposure to these particles can cause acute respiratory infections and cardiovascular disease. Indonesia's dependence on coal has become problematic both economically and environmentally. Lower-than-expected demand for electricity, rising costs and financial obligations are weighing on the electric utility and, ultimately, on government finances. Coal mining has also destroyed some of the rainforests of the archipelagos and claimed many lives, while pollution from coal-fired power stations continues to endanger the health of millions of people.

