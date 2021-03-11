Boris Johnson refuses to endorse Prince William’s claim that the royal family is ‘not racist’ | Politics | News





In his first official engagement since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive TV interview, the future king addressed concerns about racism. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told chat show host Oprah Winfrey that an anonymous family member asked how dark their son Archie’s skin could be.

During a visit to a school in east London today, William said: “We are really not a racist family.” The interview sent shockwaves through the royal family, Britain’s political establishment rocked by the demands. Mr Johnson declined to comment on the dispute which severely damaged the monarchy’s status on the world stage. The Prime Minister desperately wanted to prevent the royal divide from turning into a full-fledged political crisis. READ MORE: Prince William ‘will hold a grudge’ after Meghan Markle interview

His official spokesperson declined to endorse Prince William’s comments this afternoon as No10 continue to try to distance themselves from the row. The Downing Street official said: “The Prime Minister was asked about this on Monday at the press conference and I have nothing to add to that.” Speaking at a coronavirus briefing on Monday, Mr Johnson said: ‘I have spent a long time not commenting on the affairs of the Royal Family and have no intention of straying from it today.’ . He added: “I really think that when it comes to matters concerning the royal family, the right thing for prime ministers to say is to say nothing – and nothing is what I’m proposing to say today. on this subject.” Although he was not drawn during the interview, Mr Johnson congratulated the Queen earlier this week. He said: “I have always had the greatest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth.” DON’T MISS:

Prince William admits he didn’t speak to Harry after Oprah’s interview [INSIGHT]

Meghan ‘complained about Piers dismissing his suicidal thoughts’ [UPDATE]

Kate Middleton in pink for the first event since the interview with Meghan and Harry [PICTURES]

Earlier this week, No10 also declined to be shot over comments by government minister Lord Goldsmith, who accused Harry and Meghan of ‘blowing up’ the royal family with their interview. In addition to accusing a family member of making a racist remark about their son, during the two-hour interview the couple also said the palace ignored calls for help from the Duchess as she felt suicidal. Prince William’s comments today are the first made by a member of the royal family in public. The only other response from the monarchy to the interview came in the form of a carefully crafted statement released on behalf of the Queen on Tuesday.

The statement read: “The whole family is saddened to learn how difficult the past few years have been for Harry and Meghan. “The questions raised, in particular that of race, are worrying. “While some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be treated by the family in private. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos