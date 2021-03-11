



Journalist Levent Gltekin was attack on March 8 by two dozen assailants outside his workplace, the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting critics of the far-right Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Earlier this year, two journalists and a politician were each violently assaulted within 48 hours in the capital Ankara. One of the journalists, Orhan Uurluolu, a television commentator and Ankara correspondent for the nationalist newspaper Yenia, was assaulted outside his home. The attackers warned him to stop criticizing MHP, a junior partner in President Recep Tayyip Erdoans’ government. According to Utku akrzer of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), at least 34 journalists were attacked in 2019, at least 17 of them similarly in 2020. According to a soon-to-be-familiar pattern, journalist Sabahattin nkibar was severely beaten by three assailants outside his Ankara home shortly after criticizing MHP leader Devlet Baheli in May 2019. Earlier that month, Yenia newspaper columnist Yavuz Selim Demira had to be hospitalized after being similarly attacked. A bullet had previously been left in his mailbox. Requests for an investigation into the assault on Demira by the opposition Y party have been blocked by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the MHP coalition. Party Y broke with the MHP in 2017 over growing party support for Erdoan, sparking a schism in Turkey, an ultranationalist movement that has grown increasingly violent. On December 28, 2019, an attempt aggression on Murat de, a columnist for Yenia and press advisor to Y party leader Meral Akener, failed after firing in the air with his licensed firearm. Before the attack, wrote an article for Yenia titled Devlet Bey, I’m Tired! “Who criticized the Bahelian leadership of the MHP. No one was arrested following the police investigation into the incident. Another columnist for Yenia Ahmet Takan was attack with a baseball bat outside his home in Dikmen, Ankara on November 26, 2019. Again, Takan had criticized Baheli. Again, there were no arrests. Experts say impunity paved the way for similar incidents, encouraging perpetrators by allowing them to go unpunished. The growing attacks on journalists in Turkey, especially in apparent connection with criticism from ultranationalist politicians, is an extremely worrying trend, said Renan Akyava, program coordinator of the International Press Institute in Turkey. Moreover, the lack of investigation and the resulting impunity make it clear that Turkish journalists are not protected by the authorities and that their safety is threatened. Turkish authorities cannot turn a blind eye to such attacks, Akyava added. Other opposition parties have also been victims of violence and intimidation tactics. MP Bar Atay from the Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP) was attacked in Istanbul in August. 31.2020 following a public dispute with Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu. The deputy chairman of the future party, Seluk zda, was attacked with bats and guns as he left his home on January 15. The incident came after shots were fired at the home of future party MP Ayhan Sefer stn the previous month. The Future Party was founded in December 2019 by former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutolu, who left the AKP after falling out with Erdoan. In the most notable incident of its kind, CHP chief Kemal Kldarolu was subjected to an attempted lynching while attending a soldier’s funeral in Ankara on April 21, 2019. Following the incident, Erdoans communications director Fahrettin Altun mentionned the right to protest was protected by the Turkish constitution.







