Pakistan to offer Uzbekistan access to its ports to improve connectivity





Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov meets Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on March 10, 2021. Image credit: PID

Islamabad: Pakistan assured Uzbekistan of its support and facilitation to access Pakistani ports in order to expand trade relations with Central Asian states and improve regional connectivity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed the country’s support for providing Uzbekistan with access to the seaports of Gwadar and Karachi during his meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov, who is on a two-way visit. days (March 10-11) in Islamabad. Pakistan offers the shortest route to international seas to the Central Asian republics, including Uzbekistan, and could prove to be a gateway to landlocked Central Asia, the Pakistani prime minister said. During the meeting, he stressed that strengthening trade and regional connectivity are the cornerstones of economic growth and development for both countries and the region.

Khan also expressed the desire of Pakistanis to forge closer ties with Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries with emphasis on trade, investment, energy and people-to-people exchanges. Uzbek Foreign Minister conveyed greetings from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and reiterated his country’s commitment to expand bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields. Khan invited the Uzbek president to visit Pakistan to deepen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Rail link

Officials from Pakistan and Uzbekistan also discussed the proposed railroad project between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. During the meeting, Khan stressed Pakistan’s commitment to support all efforts for the speedy implementation of the railway line, which he described as an important connectivity project. The three countries signed a strategic plan for the $ 4.8 billion mega rail project aimed at improving regional trade and connectivity, giving the landlocked region direct access to the Arabian Sea. The 573 km railway line will link the Pakistani city of Peshawar with the Afghan cities of Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif to Uzbekistan.

Economic cooperation

The Uzbek Foreign Minister also held delegation-level talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss strengthening economic cooperation, regional connectivity and promoting tourism. The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress made in advancing rail connectivity between the two countries and agreed to the rapid completion of the rail project. Pakistan also encouraged visa facilitation for businessmen and tourists to improve direct air connectivity, trade and tourism.

Pakistani officials hailed the Re-connect Silk Route conference proposal scheduled for July 2021 which he said would help showcase Pakistani exports and products in Central Asia. He also called for closer agricultural cooperation between the two countries. The Uzbek official invited Pakistan’s foreign minister to attend the Central Asia-South Asia connectivity conference to be held in Tashkent in July 2021.

