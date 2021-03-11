Jeff Turco voted for Trump and made fun of Warren. Then he won a Democratic primary en masse.





He voted for Donald Trump, hinted that Barack Obama was mentally ill, and ridiculed Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton.

But Jeff Turco is the frontrunner to win a special election in liberal Massachusetts for the state’s representative as Democrat.

Turco won the Democratic Primary last week to succeed former House Speaker Robert DeLeo, who represented the strongly Democratic district, which includes Winthrop and part of Revere, for the past 30 years.

“I’m delighted with the result, of course,” Turco told Revere TV after his first victory last Tuesday. “I am delighted with the level of support I have received throughout the district.”

Turco’s victory brings him one step closer to DeLeo’s success and represents a staggering loss for progressives.

Turco won 36% of the vote – just enough to edge out two progressives: Alicia Del Vento of Winthrop, who worked for the Democrats in Beacon Hill, and Juan Jaramillo, a community organizer for Revere.

Together the two progressives won over 56%, but because they broke up, Turco beat them for the Democratic nomination. Jaramillo, who finished less than 300 votes behind Turco, says voters lost.

“Voters in this district voted overwhelmingly for something else,” Jaramillo told WBUR. “For policies that uplift immigrant communities, working class people, the LGBTQ-plus community; that uplift women. That’s what voters voted for.”

Instead, they got Jeff Turco, who should easily beat Republican Paul Caruccio and Independent Richard Fucillo in the special election later this month in the Democratic District reliably.

During his campaign, Turco, 49, a lawyer and former Winthrop city councilor, introduced himself as moderate and spoke about housing and education, as well as two issues affecting his own family: drug addiction and mental illness. Turco did not mention his support for Donald Trump, for whom he voted in 2016 and has continued to support him ever since. He also did not mention his Facebook page, which was full of messages that alarmed liberal activists.

“There is nothing moderate about him,” said Rebecca Hart Holder, executive director of NARAL Pro-ChoiceMassachusetts, the abortion rights group. “He’s an anti-choice, Trump supporter. He shares offensive far-right rhetoric on his Facebook page.”

Turco says he is personally opposed to abortion but accepts abortion rights as established law. But Holder says there is a big question about Turco’s stance on abortion and other issues. NARAL captured dozens of posts from Turco’s Facebook page before they were deleted. One article referred to Barack Obama as “our mentally disabled president”. Another suggested Warren and Clinton are those “scary girls in the Shining”.

“Jeff Turco cleaned up his social media feed for a reason,” Holder said. “He cleaned it up because the things he was posting were out of step with the things Democratic voters believed.”

Meanwhile, campaign fundraising records show Turco and his wife donated to at least two Republicans, Senators Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham, as well as a pro-Trump super PAC last year.

WBUR tried several times to reach Turco, but he never called back.

During the last candidates’ forum before the primary, Turco described himself as a “proud moderate democrat”.

“I consider myself a John F. Kennedy Democrat,” he said. “A working class democrat. I think some of the people in this campaign are choosing to go for the socialist platform. It’s not who Jeff Turco is and I don’t think it’s the people of this neighborhood. . “

In fact, in part thanks to a growing immigrant population, the 19th Suffolk District is increasingly progressive, which helped deliver it to Bernie Sanders in last year’s Democratic presidential primary.

“He’s the meager general of this quarter,” said Jaramillo, who narrowly lost to Turco. “Revere as a whole also voted for Bernie Sanders.”

This isn’t the first time Progressives have split the vote in a Democratic primary and lost to someone more conservative in Massachusetts. Jesse Mermell lost a crowded primary race last year for the 4th Congressional District, which former Republican Jake Auchincloss won. Mermell says the good news for progressives is that more candidates are running for office. “And that’s a good thing for the movement as a whole,” she said.

But it also means progressives can end up clashing. So Mermell argues that progressives need to rally around a candidate “to make sure we don’t end up with what we just saw happen in Revere and Winthrop.” This is where most voters opted for a younger, progressive candidate, but ended up with Turco, who is now off to a good start for Beacon Hill.

