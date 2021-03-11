PTI MP Jamil Ahmed Khan submits affidavit to ECP





Pakistani MP Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Jamil Ahmed Khan who recorded the video showing Ali Haider Gilani, son of Senator and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani, offering him inducements, presented his testimony before the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

The testimony submitted to the ECP was allegedly obtained by a private television station and shared on screen during a talk show, Power Play, hosted by prominent presenter Arshad Sharif.

In testimony, MP Jamil Khan, while confirming the authenticity of the video, admitted to attending the meeting with Ali Haider Gilani with another PTI lawmaker Faheem Khan and said the whole matter was brought to knowledge of party leadership.

He assured the ECP that he would appear before the commission as a witness about the case whenever he was called.

On March 6, two PTI deputies filmed in the leaked video showing Ali Haider Gilani buying votes for the senatorial elections called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and gave their full support.

MP Muhammad Jameel and Faheem Khan, during their meeting with the Prime Minister, informed him of the scandal and admitted that they were filmed in the video.

In their informal talk after their meeting with the Prime Minister, ruling party MPs expressed their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that today is the Khans’ victory day. They said they are clear and will not hesitate to appear before the PCE if summoned.

Notably, the ECP asked the ruling PTI to appoint its own members in a petition calling for the disqualification of Senator-elect Yousuf Raza Gilani for the video scandal of his son Ali Haider Gilanis.

On March 2, a day before the Senate elections, a video surfaced showing Ali Haider teaching two members of the PTI National Assembly how to waste votes.

Read more: PTI wins Senate majority despite major setback in Islamabad

A bench of four members of the PEC, led by Judge (ret’d) Altaf Qureshi, a member of the Punjab, heard the petition.

PTI lawyer Ali Zafar was of the opinion that the PTI and its allies have 180 deputies in the lower house of parliament while the opposition has 160 members. “If the polls had been transparent, [PTI candidate] Hafeez Shaikh would have won by a large margin, ”added lawyer Zafar.

The council informed the judiciary that people received money and tickets for the upcoming elections to garner their support, alleging that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) co-candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani bribed lawmakers of the PTI. “The Prime Minister then asked the PCE to intervene in this affair,” he added.

At this, Sindh ECP member Nisar Durrani asked when the Prime Minister had done this. The lawyer replied that he had done so through the media.

Judge (ret’d) Qureshi asked PTI counsel if he didn’t think it was important to get those seen in the video with Ali Haider to be parties to the case. Zafar replied that the people in the video should not be named parties to the case. Both who offered the bribe and those who received it are involved in the case, Qureshi pointed out. We cannot make whoever offered the bribe party to the case.

Zafar claimed Ali Haider was seen in the March 2 video explaining to PTI captain (ret’d) Jamil and Faheem Khan how to waste their votes. The fact is, he added, that an injection operation was carried out against Ali Haider. “The commission has taken note of the leaked images and issued a statement about it.”

Read more: Prime Minister Khan calls for vote of confidence from National Assembly: FM Qureshi

The ECP member said there was no mention of money and Senate tickets in the video, asking the council to make everyone involved in the video scandal a party to the case . If the charges of giving and receiving bribes are proven, action must be taken against all culprits. The bench asked lawyer Zafar to prepare the petition in the correct way to collect the evidence.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos