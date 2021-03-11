Politics
Refly Jokowi’s worth cannot be silent about Moeldoko and the Democrats
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Constitutional law expert Refly Harun assesses Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must not remain silent on conflicts between the PartiesDemocrats involving the Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP)Moeldoko.
According to Refly, Jokow must give Moeldokoingin an ultimatum to remain assistant to the president or continue his efforts to seize the seat of general chairman of the Democratic Party from Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY).
Jokowi’s assertion, Refly said, was necessary because Moeldokosaat occupied a strategic position as a public official and also a palace representation that could not be separated from his personal status.
“I said the way Pak Jokowi has to give a choice, utimatum to Pak Moeldoko,” he said in a webinar on Thursday (3/11).
If Jokowi wants to signal that the palace is not involved in the Democratic conflict, he will make Moeldoko choose between the two positions. According to Refly, this step must be taken by Jokowi because as head of state, Jokowi must convince the public that he is not silent.
According to Refly, Jokowise’s silence since the coup issue was exposed by AHY in early February could lead to an interpretation that he could indeed benefit from Moeldoko’s control of the Democrats.
“I even speculate that this Democrat could not be fair to Pak Moeldoko negociation power him in 2024, and today, but it could also be in the interest of President Jokowi himself, ”said Reflyyang who was also president of the Antimafia team of the Constitutional Court.
Although Jokowi himself did not speak and the palace spokesman said the president knew nothing about Moeldoko’s involvement in the Extraordinary Congress (KLB), Refly doubted it.
He said it was impossible for Moeldoko not to “ask permission” from Jokowi.
“Should I am sorry (Excuse me) in Jokowi, ”he said, who also worked at the palace as the special staff of Secretary of State Pratikno.
Since the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) chose Moeldoko as chairman of the Democratic Party in Deli Serdang, north Sumatra on Friday (5/3), CNNIndonesia.com has attempted to contact the palace regarding the KSP’s position. Those contacted were Moeldoko himself, Cabinet Secretary PramonoAnung, Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno and President Fadjroel Rachman’s spokesperson. However, so far no one has responded.
On the one hand, from the palace, which has so far answered questions from the media regarding Moeldoko’s position, is the chief expert of the Presidential Office (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin. Ngabalin, who is Moeldokodi KSPitu’s subordinate, said Jokowit knew nothing about his superior’s maneuvers.
Ngabalin admitted that he met Moeldoko at the palace almost every day, and pointed out that the former TNI commander never spoke of political maneuvering in the workplace.
“Regardless, me, his wife and the president don’t even know it,” Ngabalin said on Rooftalk’s show: Power Struggle in the Democratic Party. detikcom, Wednesday (10/3).
He claimed that Moeldoko was focused on performing his duties as KSP at the palace. According to him, Moeldoko has not had the slightest time to talk about his political projects.
“In my opinion, there are a lot of state agendas that we really need to discuss,” he said. “There is absolutely no chance and opportunity to discuss other documents,” Ngabalin added.
