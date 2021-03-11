Boris Johnson Resists Calls to Correct NHS Pay Line Claim | Politics

Boris Johnson has resisted calls from the Labor Party to apologize and correct what the party has called a false claim that opposition MPs are voting against a pay hike for nurses.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton insisted he had said nothing bad, after House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle lobbied by saying not to to admit his mistakes was dishonorable.

The row began when Johnson was challenged by Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer over the government recommending a 1% pay rise for some NHS staff, despite their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Holding a copy of the NHS long-term plan released in June 2019, Starmer said: Two years ago he made a pledge to the NHS in black and white: his document commits to a minimum wage increase of 2, 1%.

Johnson replied that Starmer had voted against the document in question, prompting outrage from Labor MPs and a complaint from shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth because no one had voted against the NHS Funding Act, which brought into force the 2.1% wage increase.

At the time, Hoyle said that by making his intervention, Ashworth achieved his goal of putting a clarification on the record.



Johnson falsely claims Labor voted against pay hike for nurses in PMQ video



However, amid growing anger from opposition MPs, Hoyle released a new statement saying it was up to MPs to correct the record if they made an inaccurate statement in the House.

He cited the ministerial code, which states that MPs must correct any unintentional mistakes as soon as possible. And in a thinly veiled warning to Johnson, Hoyle said ministers must take responsibility for correcting the record if a mistake was made.

He added: It’s not dishonorable to make a mistake, but trying to avoid admitting one is another matter.

Stratton later said Johnson did not have to apologize and would not make any further comments on the matter in parliament, as the Prime Minister had spoken about the Queens speech, which outlines the government’s upcoming plans to create new laws.

There was no mention of the speech during the Johnson and Starmers exchange, but Stratton said the document in question the PM was referring to was the Queens speech.

She denied that the government was trying to retroactively find an explanation for Johnsons comments, telling reporters at the daily reporters briefing: This is not hindsight, it explains what was said yesterday. We have examined this to establish the grounds on which he made his point.

Stratton made no mention of the Queens speech on Wednesday in his explanation of Johnsons’ comments, but explained on Thursday that it was because I hadn’t had a chance to speak to the Prime Minister, I had not been able to get to the bottom of the particular point hed been manufacturing.

When asked if Johnson felt he needed to explain himself to parliament, she replied: No, he doesn’t.

Starmer, when asked about the matter at the launch of the local Labors election campaign, said Johnson should apologize and correct the record. I’m afraid we have a prime minister who has never taken responsibility for anything in his life, and he should start now, he said.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg explained the significance of Johnsons’ comments in a short statement on Thursday, but the Labor Party pushed the PM to do it himself.

In his second letter to Johnson on the matter, Ashworth said: I believe it is in the public interest for you to clarify the situation yourself through a declaration in Parliament to respect the [ministerial] coded.