Ron Wyden presses Merrick Garland on Trump’s Halkbank scandal





On the Attorney General Merrick Garland’s First full day at the Justice Department, the country’s new top prosecutor has been called upon to deal with unfinished business to shed light on his predecessor’s alleged interference in a multibillion money laundering prosecution of dollars involving the Turkish government. Since the end of 2019, the senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) Investigation of the former president Donald trump reported interference in case against Turkish state bank Halkbank in favor of Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The investigation began as when Wyden was the main Democrat on the finance committee, and now he is the chairman of the committee. Wyden’s investigation sparked revelations that the former Treasury secretary Steven mnuchin met seven times with senior Turkish officials, including Erdogan and his son-in-law Albayrak weight, both involved in the scheme to violate US sanctions against Iran. Proving that his investigation will be transferred to a new administration, Wyden asked Garland to be more transparent than a predecessor who he said rejected repeated requests for information. “While the ministry has not co-operated with my investigation, I will continue to seek answers as to why former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was instructed by former President Trump to interfere improperly in a criminal investigation on the circumvention of sanctions in response to a campaign of pressure. by the Turkish government, and whether Secretary Mnuchin has sought to halt the investigation and prosecution of Halkbank or reduce the fines imposed by the Justice Department, ”Wyden told Garland in a 5-page letter Thursday morning. Garland was also sworn in on Thursday morning. Judge Merrick Garland is sworn in as the 86th United States Attorney General when sworn in by Administrative Assistant Attorney General Lee Lofthus. pic.twitter.com/2nbizdpTFp – Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) March 11, 2021 The senator sent similar letters to the new Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and the senior official of the National Archives and Records Administration David Ferreira. Garland enters his post after making commitments to the Senate on the subject of transparency, earning high marks from press freedom groups and pledging to honor the Freedom of Information Act. Initiated under Obama’s presidency, the case against Halkbank has its origins in the pursuit of the Turkish playboy Reza Zarrab, a former Erdogan ally arrested five years ago for leading a ploy to launder Iranian oil money by disguising it as shipments of gold, in an effort to avoid US sanctions against Iran. Zarrab became a key witness for the US government, but not before his lawyer Rudy Giuliani attempted to free him through an attempted prisoner swap that would have torpedoed his case. Giuliani’s return maneuvers, reminiscent of his so-called “shadow diplomacy” in Ukraine, “dizzyThe federal judge who presided over the case, who found the machinations inconsistent with the former mayor’s hard line rhetoric on Iran. Even after the conviction of the ex-manager of Halkbank Hakan Atilla in 2018, the case against the bank stalled, amid whispers of interference from the Trump administration. Prosecutors finally unveiled an indictment against Halkbank on October 15, 2019, amid fierce criticism of the Trump administration for letting Turkey invade traditional U.S. allies in northern Syria. The New York Times would later report that the Southern District of New York, then under the leadership of Geoffrey berman, brought the case over the objections of Barr’s senior judge. Berman like his predecessor Preet Bharara, who first lodged a complaint against Zarrab, would later be sacked by the Trump administration, for unclear reasons. Listen to Law & Crime’s recent interview with Senator Wyden about the Halkbank investigation on the “Objections” podcast: Read Wyden’s letter to Attorney General Garland below: (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP via Getty Images) Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos