China’s new development path





During this year’s two sessions, the country’s annual high-level political meetings, President Xi Jinping stressed the need for high-quality growth in the context of a new development philosophy. In previous periods, the main economic objective was to achieve high GDP growth. But now, growth alone is insufficient to reflect China’s continued development. Other factors, such as environmental protection, employment and income, have assumed greater importance. Ensuring future growth is of a high standard and guarantees continuous improvement in the quality of life: this is the foundation of China’s future development. High-quality development will be a top priority for China’s social and economic progress over the next five years and beyond, and it is essential to the success of the country’s socialist modernization campaign. But these new ideas are not only intended for the field of economics. They affect all aspects of socio-economic development. Alvin lin, Director of China’s climate and energy policy at the Natural Resources Defense Council, noted China’s emphasis on green development. “The objectives of the new 14e The five-year plan shows that China continues to change its development model, focusing on high-quality development and ecological protection, rather than unbalanced GDP growth. ” “Now, the five-year plan sets ongoing environmental and climate goals that include continuous reductions in energy and carbon intensity, increasing non-fossil or zero-carbon energy consumption, improving the quality of air and water and increased forest cover, ”Lin said. “Central officials tell local officials and businesses that the quality of the living environment they create for citizens is just as important as purely economic growth, and that the two need to be better balanced in the future,” he said. Lin added. Jiang ying, member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and vice president of Deloitte China, speculated on how the government could improve the quality of growth. “The government is likely to focus on improving the quality of growth, first by tackling the uneven recovery between investment and consumption by stepping up efforts to support small and medium enterprises and consumers in 2021, “she said. And Jiang developed in more detail on three aspects. First, the main effort is to increase domestic demand, which is the strategic foundation of China’s new development model. Second, there is a need to accelerate scientific and technological innovation, which is essential to unlock the national economic cycle and shape China’s active position in the global economy. Third, we must continue to improve the quality of openness by allowing more investment in China. High-quality development, focused on people’s lives and happiness, does not mean the end of growth. But this growth must be innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared, as Xi himself said. SOURCE China Daily

