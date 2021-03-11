Pakistani leaders panic after UAE demands $ 1 billion; the deadline is here, no extension





India denounces the PAK on the issue of terrorism at the HRC

Time is up. The UAE had loaned Pakistan $ 1 billion and the deadline for returning the money was March 12, 2021. As agreed, the UAE is now claiming their money as it has reached its due date. This has caused panic among Pakistani leaders as the country is unable to repay.

According to several media reports, senior Pakistani government officials have made several attempts to contact UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, but to no avail. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his colleagues are believed to have pleaded for a possible extension and expressed concerns about a huge impact on his economy due to such a huge amount.

The Pakistani economy is already in a state of decline. The country’s real GDP growth is estimated to have increased from 1.9% in FY2019 to -1.5% in FY2020, Wion reported.

Pakistan, debt and terrorism

Pakistan’s credit rating is not worth bragging about. Earlier this year, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reached a staff-level deal to release $ 500 million as part of a larger loan deal. According to the latest developments, the IMF is expected to relaunch the broken loan program on March 24. If the meeting goes as planned, Pakistan could get its third tranche of the $ 500 million loan, bringing the total to $ 2 billion on the $ 6 billion program. .

IANS

Despite its deep debts and unable to repay, Pakistan is unwilling to give up its terrorist activities. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday that the government had consistently urged Pakistan to end cross-border terrorist infiltration and dismantle the infrastructure supporting terrorism in such a way. permed. But Pakistan maintains all terrorist training camps in occupied Kashmir and uses them to push terrorists into Indian territories.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos