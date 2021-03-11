Politics
PM Modi’s mother Heeraben receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; PM issues sincere appeal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Thursday and announced that his mother Heeraben Modi had received her first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. He also urged people to motivate people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ‘Made in India’.
Happy to share that my mom took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate those around you who are eligible to get vaccinated.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2021
PM Modi takes first dose of phase 2 vaccine
Prime Minister Narendra Modir received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 1 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Tweeting a photo of himself receiving the jab, PM Modi said: “Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have been working quickly to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.”
PM Modi gets first Covaxin jab
“I appeal to all who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let’s get India free from COVID-19!” he added. According to the ANI, Sister P Niveda, from Pondicherry, administered the COVAXIN vaccine from BharatBioTech to PM Modi. Sources said the morning visit to AIIMS was aimed at avoiding inconvenience to commuters and no special itinerary was mapped out for the prime minister.
I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.
Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked quickly to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.
I appeal to all those who have the right to be vaccinated. Together, let’s make India COVID-19 COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021
Cost of vaccination
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that the government has priced Covid vaccines in private hospitals and that they will be free in public hospitals. He tweeted in Hindi, “MoHFW_INDIA has released guidelines for vaccines in private hospitals. Under this, the maximum price for vaccines has been set at Rs 250 per dose. While all government hospitals will receive the vaccine free of charge. “
Speed up the vaccination campaign
According to the Union Ministry of Health, a large number of private establishments will be involved in order to boost the vaccination campaign. About 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, over 600 hospitals under CGHS and other private hospitals are grouped under state governments. the government will also use medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, secondary health centers and health and welfare centers for the vaccination campaign. Health insurance plans have been allowed to participate as Covid vaccination centers.
According to the Ministry of Health, India has the capacity to produce 70 to 80 million doses of Covishield vaccine each month and 150 million doses of Covaxin each year.
Dear readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with breaking news from West Bengal as the crucial Assembly elections approach.
