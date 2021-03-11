On Moeldoko joining Democrat KLB Mahfud MD: President Jokowi is shocked, but just happy





PR BEKASI –The Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, pointed out that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was unaware of the actions of the KSP Moeldoko which was involved in the Extraordinary Congress (KLB) of the Democratic Party in Deli Serdang, in North Sumatra on Sunday, March 5, 2021. Mahfud MD also explained that just like him, President Jokowi was only aware of Moeldoko’s involvement in the Democratic Party epidemic through the news in the media. This was conveyed by Mahfud MD when he was a guest speaker at the “Najwa Eyes” event titled “Fighting for Democrats” on Wednesday March 10, 2021. Also read: Calling the regional office ‘Prince’, Maria Vania has no problem being approached by the widower: she is so kind Also Read: Spend IDR 10 Billion on Popcorn Boyfriend Barbie Kumalasari: We Naturally Have Too Much Money

Also Read: Once Angry Maia Estianty Now Thankful Ahmad Dhani Was Kidnapped: Thank You For Taking It “Pak Jokowi now knows (about KLB), but when (Moeldoko) left he really didn’t know,” said Mahfud MD, who reportedly said Pikiranrakyat-Bekasi.com from Najwa Shihab’s YouTube channel show, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Mahfud MD explained that Moeldoko never said anything about KLB’s problem to Jokowi, even when he was doing business with Jokowi. “So on Monday I met Pak Jokowi, I asked, how is it going, sir? (Answer) ‘Wow, I don’t really know that, Thursday morning me and Pak Moeldoko and Pak Pratikno are still working to usher in something at Banten ‘, “said Mahfud MD.







