Can New York State Rename Donald J. Trump State Park?





Even after officially decamping to Palm Beach, Florida, former President Donald Trump continued to stir up emotions in his former home state of New York.

New York MP Sandy Galef, a Democrat, said she believes a park that currently bears Trump’s name in upstate New York should be renamed. Trump donated the land for the park, and it was agreed at the time that it would bear his name.

In a January 14 letter to Erik Kulleseid, the commissioner of parks, recreation and historic preservation in New York City, Galef wrote: “I understand that Mr. Trump did not sign the appropriate documents with the State, making an allegation of breach of contract moot. We can and must rename the park. “

In an interview, Galef added that the park “really hasn’t been fixed” and efforts to do so would be hampered by having Trump’s name written on it. Galef said she believes the park should be named after former New York Gov. George Pataki, a Republican, instead.

“Around that area, when you have ‘Trump’ on the name of something, it’s not going very well,” Galef said. “I’m afraid people won’t want to invest money in Trump Park, whether it’s state dollars or private dollars.”

Galef has support in his quest to rename the park: on February 11, a bill was introduced in the assembly to continue discussions on the name change of the park.

But the former president can take legal action against the state if the parks department decides to rename the park, a Trump spokesperson said.

<< Despite the fact that the State has done a horrible job in the management and maintenance of the park in question, a total shame to such an incredible land and a generous donation, the conditions of this donation, formally documented and accepted by New York State, could not be clearer: the park must bear Trump's name, ”Trump's office said in a statement. "It would violate his agreement by removing Trump's name, and Trump will take any legal steps that may be necessary to fully assert his rights under this agreement."

Is Galef correct that New York State could change the name without too much difficulty? The answer is not clear enough for us to render a Truth-O-Meter verdict. But we decided to take a look at the problem and explain what we found.

How the park was born

Donald J. Trump State Park is located on the border of Putnam and Westchester counties, along Taconic Drive. Trump gave the land to New York State in 2006 after the former president failed to build a golf course.

The land title to the property does not include any naming provision, but the state named the park after Trump based on a letter of understanding between the Parks Department and Trump’s lawyers.

The letter described several terms, one of which read: “Each of the properties will be named after Mr. Trump’s name in recognition of these gifts.” The name will be displayed prominently at least at each entry of each property. “

The letter includes signatures from attorneys for Trump and Trump himself, and it was “recognized and accepted” by James Sponable, who was then director of real estate for the Parks Department.

The New York State Attorney General’s office referred questions about the park’s possible name change to the Parks Department. The Parks Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

But legal experts say it’s not clear how foolproof the terms of the letter are.

“The land is called a giveaway, so it seems to commemorate the terms of a giveaway,” David Reiss, real estate law specialist at Brooklyn Law School, told PolitiFact. “So one question is, ‘What is the binding force of this letter? “It is not obvious to me that this would be analyzed as a contractual dispute.”

Reiss said that because the letter did not make it clear that this was a binding contract, it is not clear how a court would treat it if the state were to rename the park and Trump had it. legally contested.

“The letter says, ‘We have that understanding,’ but it doesn’t say what would happen if the deal was not honored,” Reiss said. “He doesn’t say what would happen if that later changed. There is no promise that the denomination would be perpetual. So it’s unclear what Trump’s rights would be to enforce this based on the language of this document. “

Ultimately, said Reiss, “the only sure thing is that there could be a lot of litigation on these issues, if the parties choose to litigate.”

A possible plan B

Instead, Galef said Trump’s name could be removed from a sign on the Taconic Drive, which is the most common way for motorists to see him. The letter “doesn’t say you have to have a sign on the Taconic Parkway, … It might fall off,” Galef said in the interview.

Reiss, the legal expert, agreed with Galef’s interpretation and said it might be a workable option.

“The sign on the Taconic is not the entrance to the park, so you can comply with the letter and still remove that sign,” he said. “It can be confusing to people if you say, ‘Unnamed State Park, next to right,’ but if you stick to the black letter in that letter, you might say, ‘Right at the entrance to the park, that’s where we’re going to put the sign, but nowhere before. ‘”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos