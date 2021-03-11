Former Pak Nawaz PM Sharif accuses top army generals of threatening to ‘break’ Maryam Nawaz





Once again, going after Pakistani army generals – Qamar Bajwa, Irfan Malik and Faiz Hamid, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday, accused them of threatening his daughter Maryam Nawaz to follow the line of the government. He alleged that the recently held confidence vote was rigged and that these top army generals warned Maryam to vote for Imran Khan’s government or “she would be crushed”. Recently, Imran Khan won a confidence vote in the National Assembly with 178 votes, after the opposition boycotted the vote.

Nawaz Sharif: “How dare you threaten Maryam?”

“After the loss in the senatorial elections, the way you helped elected officials (Imran Khan) for his vote of confidence, is it hidden from anyone? The vote of confidence was a repeat of the 2018 election, in which the rigging record was broken. Have you fallen to such levels that you first broke into the door of Maryam Nawaz’s hotel in Karachi and now you are threatening her? You told her that if she doesn’t stand in line you will break her. God will protect her in her fight I want to warn those who threaten her that if someone does something fishy to her, Imran Khan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, General Faiz Hamid and General Irfan Malik are responsible, ”Sharif said .

Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) March 11, 2021

Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday claimed that 16 National Assembly deputies (MPs) were forced to vote for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after to have resisted and locked in a container for four people. hours by secret agency personnel. She alleged that the PTI government turned Parliament into a bunker and that government members were assigned to each of the 16 MPs who “sold their votes” in Senate polls to ensure Imran Khan won the vote of confidence, according to reports. Imran Khan called on parliament for a vote of confidence after PTI candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh lost the Senate general seat in Islamabad to PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Pakistani Senate polls

Achieving a great victory, Yousuf Raza Gilani of the People’s Democratic Movement (PDM), made up of 11 parties, defeated Hafeez Shaikh of the PTI at the general headquarters in Islamabad. According to Geo TV, Gilani got 169 votes, while Shaikh got 164. One vote was not cast. With 37 seats up for grabs, the PDM took control of the upper house with 53 of the 100 Senate members. Imran Khan’s PTI has 25 seats, PPP has 21 seats, PML-N has 17 seats, BAP has 13 and other 24 seats, according to the current Senate distribution.

According to reports, the PTI accused the opposition of being involved in illegal activities by using money to win votes, while the opposition blamed the ruling PTI for raising the open ballot issue because that he is not sure of the loyalty of his legislators. A recent video of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son Ali Haider Gilani allegedly telling PTI MPAs how to reject votes sparked a huge scandal, with the government vowing to probe him. While PTI’s Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had the support of 180 MPs instead of Gilani who had the support of 161 MPs, his loss shook Imran Khan’s weak government.







