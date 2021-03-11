Commentary: Politics must shift from photographic feminism to meaningful action





A LlegraStratton, the Prime Minister’s press secretary, said Boris Johnson describes himself as a feminist. Dazzling bravos all around Boris passed the supposed litmus test for the women’s vote. Except these days, with the exception of Dominic Raabs barb on feminists being heinous fanaticism, every politician, left, right and Lib Dem, seems to self-identify as a feminist, thus rendering the term meaningless, sparkling pink bubblegum. Those empty, slogan t-shirt statements remind me that this is what a feminist look like from the tops worn by Nick Clegg and Ed Miliband, which turned out to be made by Mauritian women paid 62p per hour; the feeling is very nice, but feels about as hardcore as a four year old holding a toy stethoscope and saying that they are a doctor. Many scoff at Boris’ idea of ​​a feminist because of his wife problem from Petronella Wyatt to Jennifer Arcuri. Yet we feminists have set a strange precedent here by supporting women like Bill Clinton. The moral seems to be that personal feminism can be sacrificed for the professional; our right to choose is more important than that of Monica Lewinskys, the 22 year old was sentenced to a life of shame so that Ruth Bader Ginsburg could appear before the Supreme Court. So what about Boriss’s political achievements? Nimco Ali has argued that Johnson is a true feminist, unlike many on the left, because of her determination to stop female genital mutilation. Opinions are divided, however, on the likes of its suspension of reporting on the gender pay gap. To me, it’s very telling that Stratton said Johnson wanted to improve the gender balance in his cabinet, which only underscored the fact that he currently has 25% women. The common line to this kind of stubborn statistical realities is, I have never promoted someone because they are a woman. Yet the point is, of course, that these things happen in the silent subconscious. We think our female colleagues are too gentle, too accommodating to be a good fit (if they match, then a little aggressive). The men might not notice, half-chuckles and slaps on the back, the boy’s club Amber Rudd saw in No.10, but the women certainly do. The main thing that International Women’s Day achieved was to show that there was a lot of photo-op feminism around: Boris tweeted about his daughter Kate Bingham et al and in turn millennials like me us have Instagram ourselves with girlfriends. I found that the people who quietly continued to volunteer feminist for Womens Aid or just take a break in the middle of a conversation to wonder if they might be complaining weren’t the ones talking. to be feminists. As the rest of us catch up with them, we might be better off describing ourselves as advancing feminists. READ MORE The Pet Shop Boys are summoned in a clever highway safety campaign asking motorists to go left rather than west (with the great aspiration of reaching the lodge if the vehicle breaks down). This was just the latest in Highways England’s natural collaboration with ’90s pop songs when they were commissioned for a road safety assembly, my Year Nine class sang Stop by the Spice Girls like Stop right there, can’t you see the bus coming right at you and you will become believed-uushed. The Department of Transportation probably has a Now Thats What I Call Caution catalog, purged of Dont Stop Me Now.

