Pak shares fall for 4th day in a row amid recent political instability





By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, March 11 (PTI) Silver-strapped Pakistani stocks fell for the fourth day in a row on Thursday, as the KSE-100 index fell another 911.92 points or 2.09%, following recent political instability in the country involving the fate of Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who lost in senatorial elections last week.

Sheikh, seen as the force behind the recent improvement in the country’s economic situation, was defeated by Pakistan Democratic Movement candidate and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani in the senatorial elections on March 3, leaving a question mark over his to come up.

He was appointed finance minister three months ago, but he is not a Member of Parliament and is expected to become one within six months of his appointment or lose his post.

Dawn newspaper reported that after the market opened at 43,691.68 points, the index hit an intraday high of 43,891.00 but entered red territory as the day progressed. It posted an intraday low of 42,688.20, down 1,003 points.

The bear rampage has taken a heavy toll on the stock market since the start of the week, with the KSE-100 falling 3,057 points, which market watchers said had erased all gains since Jan. 1.

On Wednesday, the PSX had lost 531.23 points, or 1.20 pc, breaking the psychological support of 44,000 and settling at 43,691.68 points.

Rising clouds on the political horizon frightened investors who decided to unwind their positions before the stormy events of the election of the president and vice-president of the Senate, scheduled for Friday, followed by the threat of oppositions of ‘a long walk.

The PDM, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, announced to withdraw a long march from Karachi on March 26 with a rally and reach Islamabad on March 30 to force Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan to resign and call an election. anticipated.

KASB Securities Chairman Ali Farid Khwaja said there were several r

Easons for the decline. He said concerns about political uncertainty would likely remain until the election of the Senate speaker is clarified, which would be a close fight between the government and the opposition.

Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Sadiq Sanjrani is expected to face a tough challenge from joint opposition candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Senate presidential race on Friday.

Tough competition is expected between the two parties in the House of 100. The winner will have to obtain a simple majority of 51. The PDM – an alliance of 11 opposition parties – claims to have the support of 51 senators. Similar claims have been made by the government.

The news about the new taxes and the removal of tax incentives given to the construction sector and other industries “creates a bit of panic,” Khwaja said.

“The fear of inflation has returned, especially with oil prices hitting $ 70. The market starts to price in anticipation of a rise in interest rates.

“This will lead to a rotation of the sector from cyclical stocks such as cement and steel to banks and oil and gas,” he added, saying the trend could also lead to capital flight from stocks to bonds.

Meanwhile, the political situation in the country is uncertain after the debacle suffered by the government during the senatorial elections. Prime Minister Imran Khan won a vote of confidence in hopes of bringing stability. But it was followed by new tension between the government and the opposition over the election of the Speaker of the Senate.

The election is due to take place on Friday evening and the defeat of government candidate Sanjrani will further prolong the existing fluid political situation and its likely impact on stocks. PTI SH RS RS

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from News Agency feeds. Source: PTI

