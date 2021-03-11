Politics
Opinion: Chinese autocrats end democracy in Hong Kong | Taiwan News
The leaders of the Chinese Communist Party and political theorists have never lacked the imagination to make the impossible possible. In order to legitimize the autocracy, they created new ideas full of contradictions.
The preamble to the Chinese constitution refers to China as a “popular democratic dictatorship led by the working class”.
The current economic system is a “socialist market economy”, which combines private property (market) and collective responsibility (socialism).
In the case of Hong Kong, they proposed “one country, two systems”, “the administration of Hong Kong by the Hong Kong people” and “a high level of autonomy” – principles agreed upon by Beijing and London before the old British colony was handed over to China in 1997.
These principles resulted in the Hong Kong Basic Law, which meets international democratic standards.
No popular sovereignty
The Basic Law, however, has a catch: the charter provides for direct and general elections to elect the territory’s parliament and chief executive, but it does not set a deadline for that to happen. This gave Beijing some leeway.
Free and representative elections are considered the benchmark for any democracy. In Hong Kong, elections do take place, but always with an invisible actor in action. The player’s name doesn’t appear anywhere, but is pulling strings everywhere.
The player wants to control everything to stifle the slightest criticism from the start. And its name is the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
Since Hong Kong came under Chinese control, Beijing has prevented popular sovereignty over the territory. Indeed, only half of the 70 members of the city’s parliament are directly elected; the other half are nominated by certain community and social groups.
The election of the director general must be confirmed by a friendly Beijing commission. The next legislative elections are scheduled for September, after being delayed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. And the next CEO election will be in 2022.
Who is considered a “patriot”?
The new resolution, adopted Thursday with 2,895 votes for, 0 against and one abstention, stipulates that all candidates in the next legislative elections, as well as candidates for the post of chief executive, will be selected for attitudes and approved by the same Beijing. friendly commission.
This is to ensure that all candidates for a post are “patriots”. To use the choice of the words of the propaganda, “the people who love the country rule Hong Kong”. So not those who love Hong Kong, but autocracy.
From Beijing’s point of view, the opposition parties of the pro-democratic camp do not belong to the patriots.
After all, they criticize the Hong Kong administration’s obedience to the Beijing authorities and demand the right to general and free elections in accordance with the Basic Law.
Beijing wants to transform the Hong Kong City Parliament into a legislative assembly like the National People’s Congress. Before the handover in 1997, China promised to ensure the rule of law in Hong Kong, but not to give way to the question of who makes the laws.
National law takes precedence over regional law
In recent years, calls for direct elections have multiplied in Hong Kong. As a result, the pro-Beijing majority in the city’s parliament is no longer considered secure in the next election.
That is why the CCP is now resorting to the last option: centralized legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.
From the outset, the Basic Law was placed within the framework of the Chinese constitution – national law simply trumps regional law.
In practice, however, this means a clear violation of the principle of “Hong Kong administration of Hong Kong”, and therefore an agreement between China and Britain under international law.
How can the deputies of the Great Hall of the People determine Hong Kong’s electoral rules? The vast majority of them are neither elected by Hong Kongers nor even understand the Hong Kong dialect.
The underrated autocrats
The National People’s Congress already passed a law for Hong Kong last year, the so-called Hong Kong National Security Law. Opposition politicians have been intimidated since the law came into force on June 30, 2020. Many of them have since been tried and jailed retroactively for allegedly “endangering state security”. Others fled the city for fear of being arrested.
The architects of the Hong Kong Basic Law wanted to ensure stability and prosperity in Hong Kong with the principle of one country, two systems.
In this democratic experiment, they completely underestimated the fact that Beijing’s autocrats are clearly in the driver’s seat. And that the CCP leadership probably never really wanted to grant the people of Hong Kong what they had honestly hoped for after the end of the British colonial era: true democracy and self-government.
DW editor Dang Yuan writes under a pseudonym to protect himself and his family.
This article has been translated from German.
