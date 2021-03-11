China, at annual gathering, lays out plan to overtake the United States

In a smug tone of celebration, China concluded political meetings on Thursday in which officials praised the country’s repressive political system, hailed its ongoing resumption from the pandemic, eased Beijing’s power over Hong Kong, and presented plans. to compete with the United States abroad, claiming that the best is always ahead of us.

Delegates to the annual political rallies known as the Two Sessions gave their approval to the plans of the Communist regimes to exercise greater power over the Hong Kong government, indoctrinate ethnic minorities through political and Mandarin language education, and surpass the United States in technology. Government officials and state media have repeatedly pointed out how China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated its superior political system and preceded an inevitable rise above Western powers.

China can already see the world on an equal footing, President Xi Jinping said in a speech at the meetings, which brought together around 3,000 delegates from across the country. China was the first to tame the coronavirus, the first to return to work and the first to achieve positive economic growth, Xi said.

It comes from self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture, he said. Our national system can concentrate the force to do great things.

Following Xis ‘lead, many officials have used dramatic rhetoric to describe great historical changes unseen for a hundred years, with Xis’ favorite slogan signifying the rise of China and the decline of the West.

This message is a message that the ruling Communist Party is particularly keen to promote as 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the party. Its reiteration during the two sessions in smog-smothered Beijing comes days before the first meeting between Chinese officials and senior officials in the Biden administration.

For China, 2021 will be a year of historic significance, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference Monday. Party leadership has been proven to be the greatest political advantage of Chinese diplomacy and the fundamental guarantee of continued victory.

The first century of the holidays was just a prelude, Wang added. The best is still ahead of us.

The key to this vision of greatness, from Beijing’s point of view, is the parties’ continued absolute control over a unified Chinese nation.

Nowhere has this been more evident this week than when it comes to Hong Kong. The National People’s Congress, one of two sessions, passed an overhaul of the territories’ electoral system, giving the power to select the head of the executive and the legislature to a special committee that would only allow patriots to vote. govern.

At the same time, 47 Hong Kong people were tried in the city, accused of conspiring to subvert state power for participating in unofficial primary elections.

Xi also continued to push for the assimilation of ethnic minorities, emphasizing teaching in Mandarin and the use of state-published textbooks during a meeting with delegates from Inner Mongolia. Mass protests erupted in the region last year over the imposition of more Mandarin instruction in elementary schools.

Cultural identity is the deepest form of identity. It is also the root and soul of ethnic unity and harmony, Xi said.

Chinese leaders have continued to deny the oppression of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, calling the charges of genocide a rumor and a lie. The US designation of China’s actions in Xinjiang as genocide is a maneuver to curb China’s development, Foreign Minister Wang said.

It’s a well-worn narrative that state media and officials have dusted off and repeated throughout the Trump administration that the United States wants to suppress China for fear of its role of usurping the Americas as greatest power in the world.

Chinese diplomats abroad often insist that Beijing has no such plans, that it believes in multilateralism, promotes win-win cooperation and harmony despite differences. No conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation for the benefit of the two countries, Premier Li Keqiang told reporters on Thursday.

But at home, officials and state media are talking openly about the race to beat the United States, especially in the tech arena.

A draft five-year plan announced at this week’s meetings called for spending more than 7% each year on research and development. China is expected to focus on several strategic areas over the next five years, according to the plan, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, integrated circuits and aerospace.

By 2035, according to the plan, China is expected to have made significant breakthroughs in basic technologies and become a leading country in innovation.

Other issues discussed at the two sessions included national challenges such as China’s aging population, post-pandemic unemployment and inequalities between urban and rural areas. China also increased its defense budget by 6.8% to about $ 209 billion in 2021, more than its 6.6% increase in its defense budget last year.

Wang, the foreign minister, warned the United States on Sunday that Taiwan remains a red line for China. He said Washington’s support for Taiwan was dangerous, suggesting possible conflict on the democratically ruled island, which China claims as its territory.

Other than a Lunar New Year phone call between President Biden and Xi, the new US administration has so far failed to make any meaningful overtures to the Chinese government. Rather, he focused on China’s human rights violations and undemocratic practices, especially in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet.

Next week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are expected to meet Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and Communist Party of China foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi in Anchorage. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between senior American and Chinese officials since the inauguration of Bidens.

The meeting will take place right after Blinken and Sullivan’s visit to Tokyo and Seoul, where they are expected to discuss approaches to countering China. This week, Biden is also hosting a virtual meeting with regional allies from India, Japan and Australia.

Blinken told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that the meeting with Chinese officials would likely include discussion of the pandemic, trade and human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday that China hopes the meeting will put China-U.S. Relations back on track for healthy and stable development, but handed the responsibility to the states. United.

We call on the United States to treat China and Sino-US relations objectively and rationally, to abandon the cold war and zero-sum thinking, to respect China’s sovereignty, security and development interests. , to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and focus on cooperation, he mentioned.

He did not mention any potential compromises on the Chinese side.

Ziyu Yang of the Times Beijing office contributed to this report.