Boris Johnson may have approved the 1% pay hike for nurses, but he failed to understand its implications

The dispute over nurses’ pay creates two problems for the Conservative Party. The first is political: most people think that the 1% wage increase, which, thanks to inflation, is a reduction in real terms for many nurses, is unreasonable and unfair.

It scares Tory MPs in marginal seats and has given Labor MPs a head start in an otherwise tricky series of local elections, in which coronavirus restrictions make it difficult to campaign effectively and the vaccine rollout has yielded a boost to the Conservatives.

But the biggest puzzle is not about politics and would exist even if voters gave the prospect of a paltry 1% to raise two inches: these are the tangible and real consequences of offering such a small one. salary increase. The pressure on teacher salaries is one of the reasons why so many schools are struggling to hire teachers and before the pandemic hit a similar problem was starting to plague the recruitment and retention of nurses as well.

i’s opinion newsletter: today’s talking points

The private argument for the 1 percent wage hike is that since the pandemic, demands to become nurses have skyrocketed, meaning the government can keep wages low without fear of losing too many nurses. The difficulty with this argument is that while it may be true, it’s not a well-calibrated argument to make people feel good about you.

The only politician who has felt capable of speaking up and making this point is Conservative peer Jim Bethell, who, as a member of the House of Lords, does not have to wonder if what he said will make him unpopular with the electorate because no matter what, he cannot be elected to the House of Lords.

And of course, there is a risk that the argument will be wrong: that the surge in applications to become a nurse is temporary, and that sooner or later the NHS will have a hard time retaining staff again and the pay rise. is not only unpopular politics but it is also a disaster in the real world.

These are the tough political waters that Rishi Sunaks Budget, which imposes very difficult choices even in areas, like the health service, which have increased spending, but a lower level than expected, and even more painful cuts on funds. government spending outside the region. – so-called protected departments: in which ministers must once again present unpopular arguments and take decisions likely to cause real damage to the whole country if they are unlucky.

Read more Ministers are not honest about how long the NHS will take to recover from Covid-19

It’s a political world in which the Chancellor himself is comfortable: in which politicians have to make explicit and sometimes unpopular arguments in one way or another.

But it is far from clear that the Prime Minister shares his appetite for this. He has floundered over questions on the Sir Keir Starmer issue in the House of Commons and the government is now signaling that a U-turn may be underway. While the small pay hike is unpopular, it surely won’t be the most controversial or painful move once Sunak has to turn the big numbers in his budget announcement into specific cuts and spending commitments for the fall.

It doesn’t just mean that the Chancellor stands up and makes a stern speech. This means that the whole government, and especially Boris Johnson, every week in the House of Commons, can defend and explain the unpopular cuts without resorting to gophers or lies about the Labor Party. Johnson has yet to manage a week without doing both. And that’s after just one of the painful consequences of the Sunaks budget turned from a possibility to a certainty.

You might say, well, the Prime Minister signed all of this, right? And of course, the answer to that is yes, but only after a fad: because Johnson is and always has been someone who doesn’t sweat the details and let his subordinates worry about the little things.

It’s just in this case that the little things may well turn out to be the most important political decision anyone in their government makes: and if it turns out that Johnsons’ uncertain and reluctant defense of the first real consequence of the Sunaks budget is typical of Mr. Prime Minister, it’s hard to see how Sunak and he will be able to work together fruitfully, no matter how easy and fun it is to be with the Chancellor in person.

We learned this week that the government has a new direction. But what we found out this week is that the Prime Minister is at best a worried defender of the new approach and the new way of doing government.

Stephen Bush is political editor at the New Statesman