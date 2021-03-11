Make America Healthy Again

The only difference between genius and madness is that genius has its limits.

Albert Einstein

Since President Biden has been in office, he and his administration have succeeded, through a series of executive orders and legislative proposals, in transforming America into a country I no longer recognize. I think I should change my name to Alice, go sit on a giant mushroom and wait for the Mad Hatter to pass by.

How did we get there so quickly? Well, when you start signing a stack of executive orders just hours after you are sworn in, you are one step ahead of the change.

One of the first orders Biden signed canceled the 2018 Trump administrations’ withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement. The accord, which is a voluntary agreement between various nations, does not have an enforcement mechanism in place to sanction countries that fail to meet their commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Biden, who has pledged to reach net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, will send John Kerry, his climate envoy, abroad to try to convince countries like China to cut emissions. If you want to know how serious President Xi Jinping is about sticking to this deal, you should know that China has increased its emissions from its coal-fired power plants by nearly 15% since joining the deal. Since the Chinese are not required to reduce their emissions until 2030, it is unlikely, given their current behavior, that they will achieve this target, especially if there is no sanction if they do not. do not.

Biden signed another executive order on his first day in office that demonstrates his incredible talent as a multitasking. By revoking the license for the Keystone XL pipeline, Biden has succeeded not only in eliminating thousands of well-paying American jobs, but also in damaging our relations with our Canadian allies in order to promote a policy that will make the transfer of crude oil more important. least threat to the environment.

Who knew that so much could be accomplished with one stroke of a pen?

Like the Paris climate agreement, this decision to close the Keystone XL pipeline could have negative consequences. Transporting oil by pipeline is not as dangerous for the environment as transporting it by rail or tanker.

On five occasions, the Obama State Department found that this pipeline would have no significant impact on greenhouse gas emissions, when in fact transport by rail or tanker creates approximately 28% to 42% more emissions and poses a greater threat to public safety due to possible leaks during transfer.

In its zeal to assess everything through the lens of climate change, the Biden administration is crafting policies that risk falling short of the goals it hopes. On the contrary, these policies can have unpleasant and unintended consequences.

Another decree signed by Biden on his first day in office could very well destroy women’s sport. The Decree on Preventing and Combating Discrimination Based on Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation requires any federally funded school to allow biological boys who identify as girls to join sports teams of girls or risk administrative action by the Department of Education.

The problem with this policy is that it reduces, if not eliminates, the chance for biological females to compete with biological males and win.

Abigail Shrier, who has written extensively on this topic, describes the physical gender differences that make it difficult, if not impossible, for biological girls to defeat biological males in strength and speed contests.

Calling these differences permanent and insurmountable, Shrier lists many biological benefits that men have, even after undergoing testosterone suppression treatment: they have bigger hearts, lungs and bones, greater bone density, a more oxygenated blood and much greater muscle mass.

To put a human face on this situation, let’s take a look at Allyson Felix, the world’s fastest female sprinter. His best time in the 400-meter race is 49.26 seconds. According to 2018 data, nearly 300 American high school students could beat her. Please explain how this new policy does not discriminate against organic female athletes.

We’ve heard Biden say, ad nauseam, that we should follow the science when it comes to the pandemic. But when it comes to climate change and transgender issues, these decrees demonstrate that whatever Bidens’ decision-making process is, it is not based on science, or even common sense.

And those are just three new policies from the Biden administration. While these policies make you wonder how crazy things are going to be, think about other policies and proposals.

We have border security for the White House and Congress, but no border security on our southern border; we have a COVID-19 relief package with only about 10% of the money going directly to COVID-19 relief and the rest to democratic pet projects and financially irresponsible city and state bailouts; and we have the People’s Bill HR1 which will remove state control over elections and give that control to the federal government, virtually guaranteeing that we will never have transparent and fair elections again.

Biden hasn’t even been in office for two months. There is plenty of time for him to sign many more executive orders and for Congress to pass legislation that could turn America into a country we no longer recognize.

So, I invite you to come and sit on my giant mushroom with me. The Mad Hatter should be arriving any minute.

Mary Zahran lives in Fayetteville. She can be reached at [email protected]