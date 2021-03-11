Garland vows to return to ‘normal’ Justice Department on day one





WASHINGTON (AP) Taking the reins of the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday called on assuring career staff that he would prioritize restoring the departments’ reputation for political independence and a equal justice after four tumultuous years under former President Donald Trump.

The only way to be successful and maintain the trust of the American people is to adhere to the standards that are now part of the DNA of every Justice Department employee, Garland said in his first address to departments over 115,000 employees.

We are all united in our commitment to the rule of law and the pursuit of equal justice before the law, he said.

Welcome to the new Justice Department, probably a much more docile place after four years of headlines under Donald Trump.

Senate confirms Merrick Garland is United States Attorney General

The former president insisted that his attorney general, and the entire department, be personally loyal to him, damaging the department’s reputation for political independence. Former Attorney General William Barr has become a real celebrity under Trump, after turning favorably on former special advocate Robert Mueller’s report on Russia for the president, even though Mueller pointedly said he could not exonerate Trump obstruction of justice. Barr then decided to drop criminal charges against Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and publicly quashed his own prosecutor’s recommended prison sentence for another convicted Trump ally, Roger Stone.

But even Barr did not come to the end of the Trump administration; He resigned in December, weeks after saying there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential race, contradicting Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud.

On Thursday, Garland reported in his first address to a formal 10-minute speech inside the Great Hall of the Department of Justice headquarters, virtually speaking to staff with about 30 people spread across the Great Hall where the Department would return to its normal traditions away from the political sphere. President Joe Biden also insisted on the same.

While he may try to stay out of politics, Garland faces immediate political challenges, including overseeing the ongoing criminal tax investigation into Bidens’ son, Hunter, and the investigations and prosecutions resulting from the Jan. 6 insurgency on Capitol Hill as thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the building to halt certification of election results.

The Justice Department is also leading an ongoing federal investigation into the foreign and trade relations of former New York mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, which was blocked last year over a dispute. on investigative tactics as Trump unsuccessfully sought re-election. And separately, the Special Council’s investigation into the origins of the Russia inquiry, which has followed Trump’s presidency for more than two years, continues. Garland will have to decide how to handle it and what to release to the public.

But the country’s top law enforcement official on Thursday pledged on Thursday he would prioritize the ministry to revert to prosecution standards and work to make the public confident in its independence to serve the law. justice.

These standards require that similar cases be treated the same, he said. Let there not be one rule for the Democrats, and another for the Republicans, one rule for the friends and another for the enemies, one rule for the powerful, and another for the powerless, a rule for the rich and another for the poor, or different rules, depending on their race or ethnicity.

A seasoned judge, Garland served in senior positions in the Justice Department decades ago, most notably as a prosecution supervisor related to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, which led to the execution. by Timothy McVeigh. His experience in prosecuting cases of domestic terrorism could prove invaluable as investigations into the Capitol insurgency progress.

When I walked through the Main Justice door this morning, I really felt like I was coming home, Garland said, referring to the Department of Justice headquarters.

Garland arrived on his first day shortly after 9 a.m. and was greeted by several dozen officials in the departments headquarters yard. As he got out of his SUV, Garland hugged his wife, waved to the crowd and bumped into his predecessor, Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, as he entered the building.

About 15 minutes later, he was sworn in, administered by Deputy Attorney General Lee Lofthus. An official swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for later Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris.

His first presentation was to focus on the insurgency and the ongoing investigations by federal prosecutors. So far, around 300 people have been charged with federal crimes, including extreme right-wing extremists allegedly involved in pre-planning and conspiracies to violate the Capitol and assault law enforcement. .

Garland is expected to be briefed by FBI Director Christopher Wray and senior national security officials and will also be visiting the U.S. Attorneys Office to meet with prosecutors trying the cases.

Close Modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos