PM Modi and Amit Shah lacked the courtesy to inquire about the health of the Mamatas, says TMC | West Bengal election news





NEW DELHI: The war of words between the ruling TMC and its main challenger, the BJP in West Bengal, continues following the injury that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered in Nandigram when she left traveled to Haldia to run for the next assembly elections in the state.

As both sides have addressed the Election Commission to demand a detailed investigation into the reasons for the injury of TMC supremos, his supporters have now attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to inquire about his welfare.

The TMC claimed Thursday that PM Modi and Amit Shah “were lacking in courtesy” to inquire about Mamata Banerjee’s state of health. Party general secretary Partha Chatterjee told Calcutta mediapersons that it would have taken the two BJP heavyweights a few minutes to call and find out the well-being of the TMC leader, but neither did make an effort.

Stressing that the Election Commission should “take note” of the lack of security and the “attack on Banerjee,” veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy said some BJP leaders shared provocative posts and memes on social media about the CM, before his visit to Nandigram.

Referring to Modi’s claim – “Didi’s scooty is destined to drop in Nandigram” during his recent brigade rally here, Roy said: “Such comments show how rude, rude leaders of the BJP are and tasteless. ”

“The comment takes on a whole new meaning now. The prime minister should not have said such things,” said MP Lok Sabha.

Hinting at Banerjee’s electric scooter ride from her residence in Nabanna and returning in protest against the rise in fuel, the PM said her two-wheeler would tip over to Nandigram, where she crossed swords with her former aide and head of the BJP. Suvendu Adhikari.

Chatterjee further said the party has called on activists and supporters across the state to exercise restraint and not organize protests against the attack on Banerjee as it will upset people.

Hundreds of TMC supporters staged rallies, blocked roads and launched anti-BJP slogans in various parts of the state on Thursday against the alleged CM attack.

A brawl had broken out during the day between members of the two sides at Birulia Bazaar in Nandigram, where the TMC boss fell and sustained injuries to her left leg and waist.

Following the Nandigram incident, a TMC delegation met with Election Commission officials in Calcutta on Thursday and later claimed that “the Election Commission did nothing despite reports of a possible attack on Banerjee “.

Claiming the attack was a “deep-rooted conspiracy to take the life of the TMC supremo,” party leaders said anti-social elements had been mobilized from neighboring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence.

The EC cannot shirk its responsibilities as it is responsible for the law and order situation in West Bengal linked to the polls, they said.

The EC opposed the TMC’s accusations and said it was full of innuendo.

In contrast, the BJP refuted the TMC’s accusations. He wrote a letter to the Election Commission requesting a detailed investigation into the incident.

In the letter written to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal on Thursday, BJP leaders expressed shock at the incident. Calling Mamata’s injury unfortunate, the letter read: We are shocked to see on television that the Honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured while in the assembly constituency of Nandigram, where she claimed to have been pushed by some people.

The letter stated that this was a very serious allegation regarding the security of the CM. They said BJP leaders expressed concern and said such an incident could have happened, especially when the director of security and the additional director of security were both present at the scene. Nandigram’s police personnel today numbered in the thousands, making the violation even more alarming, he said.

BJP leaders have asked the EC to order a detailed investigation into the incident. They also demanded that the video footage be made available in the public domain to purify the air.

