Pak establishment threatened to ‘break’ Maryam Nawaz who was protesting against Imran Khan, says Nawaz Sharif





ANI | Updated: March 12, 2021 00:08 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that the Pakistani establishment had threatened his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is at the forefront of protests against Prime Minister Imran Khan, that she would be “overwritten if it did not fall online”. In a video message he posted on Twitter, Sharif accused the military and Pakistani spy agency ISI of meddling in politics, saying the recently held vote of confidence was rigged. Sharif said Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Imran Khan, Director General of Inter-Service Intelligence Faiz Hamid, General Officer Commanding Major General Irfan Ahmad Malik should be held accountable if something bad happens. to Maryam. in Pakistan, appoint an incapable person as the head of the country, responsible for the deterioration of the country’s economic situation … If that was not enough, after suffering the defeat of the ruling candidate in the senatorial elections, the way you have won the censure motion is no secret, ”he said. “After the loss in the Senate elections, is the way you helped elected officials (Imran Khan) for his vote of confidence be hidden from anyone? Sharif’s video message comes days after Pakistan’s prime minister won the vote of confidence in the National Assembly, which he was forced to accept after an embarrassing election defeat. senatorial.

A day after the Senate debacle, Imran Khan met with Army Chief Bajwa and ISI Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. Maryam Nawaz had questioned the meeting saying the country’s military rulers “should not have been seen” with Imran Khan, a day after he suffered an embarrassing upheaval in the senatorial elections. PML-N vice president accused Imran Khan of dragging institutions into politics after meeting with army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Dawn reported. In the video, Nawaz, who has been living in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks for treatment, said: ‘You have fallen to such levels that you first broke into Maryam Nawaz’s hotel. door to Karachi and now you threaten her? You told her if she didn’t stand in line you would break her. “” God will protect her in her battle for democracy. I want to warn those who threaten her that if someone does something fishy to her, then Imran Khan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, General Faiz Hamid and General Irfan Malik are responsible, ”Sharif told Maryam Nawaz in Karachi after a massive rally a day earlier in the port city. Organizers of the rally, the Common Opposition Front Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), alleged that the arrest took place after Pakistani paramilitaries kidnapped the Punjab’s local police chief and my of him registers cases against Awan and 200 others, including Maryam Nawaz, for sloguing at the mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. (ANI)

