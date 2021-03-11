Trump, separated from the Presidents Club, excluded from the PSA of the predecessors





Discussions of Trump’s involvement on the ground have never gained traction given his estrangement from the Presidents Club at the end of his term and the bitter way he left Washington on inauguration day, people familiar with the matter said.

It was a conversation that January day between former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama that formed the basis of the vaccination campaign, which began Thursday. Because Trump made the decision not to join his predecessors at this historic moment, someone familiar with the project said he was not invited to participate in the public service announcement.

Trump has expressed little interest in joining his predecessors in promoting the vaccine, and the team that organized the PSA did not consider it likely that the 45th president would attend, leaving little scope for his inclusion.

“He made no sign of wanting to be included in those kinds of moments,” an aide to a former president told CNN.

A host of reasons

There doesn’t seem to be a single reason for Trump’s exclusion, said one person involved in the production, but rather the feeling that his participation was never a real possibility.

A spokesperson for the Advertising Council, which produced the spot, said “it was something that started with former presidents while President Trump was still in office” when asked why Trump was not included.

Trump’s spokespersons did not answer questions about why he was not involved.

While in office, Trump administration officials discussed how and when he might receive a coronavirus vaccine, including the prospect of doing so on camera. Still, Trump himself didn’t seem particularly keen to be seen getting the shot, said a person familiar with the situation, even though he was touting his development and wanted to take credit for it.

A former Trump administration official said the former president was also very sensitive to his image after being hospitalized with Covid and did not appear receptive to a photoshoot that could put his health and fitness in good shape again. .

There were also discussions at the time of the public reception of the coup for Ivanka Trump, an idea that also fell through. Instead, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence were the most senior. Trump administration officials to see get the hang of it.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump received the coronavirus vaccine in January at the White House, but did not make the fact known until weeks after leaving Washington. On Wednesday, before the announcement was released, Trump released a statement claiming credit for the vaccine.

In the spots, former presidents describe what they missed out on during the pandemic and why they want to get vaccinated. Clinton says he wants to “go back to work” and “be able to move around.” Obama says he misses visiting his mother-in-law and says he wants to “give her a hug and see her on her birthday.” And Bush says he’s “really looking forward to opening day at Texas Rangers Stadium with the stadium full.”

Former President Jimmy Carter does not speak on camera, but the 96-year-old Democrat says during the commercial that he is getting the vaccine “because we want this pandemic to end as soon as possible.”

The announcement ends with the four former presidents urging Americans to get vaccinated as footage of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton receive all their vaccines.

‘Incredible work’

Almost a year ago, Trump was asked if he would consult with former presidents on how to handle the pandemic, a once common practice for presidents facing large-scale crises.

“I think we’re doing an amazing job. So I don’t want to bother them, bother them,” he said during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing. “I don’t think I’ll learn much and, you know, I guess you could say there’s probably a natural tendency not to call.”

The answer was hardly a surprise. Trump made little attempt to cover up his dislike of his predecessors while in power, going so far as to remove the portraits of Clinton and Bush from their prominent location in the White House lobby and move them to a separate room used for storage.

These portraits were returned to their original location under Biden, who manifested a desire to cultivate a more functional relationship with his predecessors. He told a CNN town hall earlier this year that he had spoken to all but one of the living former presidents – presumably Trump, although he did not name him.

“All of them, with one exception, picked up the phone and called me,” he told Anderson Cooper.

These types of consultations were mostly absent during Trump’s tenure, who rarely – if ever – spoke with men who held office before him. The only time the group met, for the funeral of former President George HW Bush at the Washington National Cathedral, it was a somewhat chilly reception.

Trump broke the precedent again by boycotting Biden’s inauguration, choosing instead to leave Washington on the morning of January 20 with a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.

He left a note with Biden, which the president described as “very generous,” but has otherwise been severely critical of his successor in statements expelled from his Florida headquarters.

CNN’s Dan Merica contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos