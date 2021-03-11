China adopts ‘assertive stance’ with eye on Taiwan, admiral says

The Tien Kung Area Defense System, locally developed by the National Chun-Sheng Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles. NCSIST

Admiral Philip Davidson, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, speaking at the American Enterprise Institute on March 4 and before Congress on March 9, said the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is stepping up its pressure on Taiwan and called on the island nation to increase its defensive capabilities.

In his testimony on Capitol Hill, Davidson said, the PRC has adopted an increasingly assertive military posture to exert pressure and extend its influence across the region. This is particularly striking with regard to Taiwan. Over the past year, Beijing has waged a coordinated campaign of diplomatic, informational, economic and increasingly military tools to isolate Taipei from the international community and, if necessary, force unification with the PRC.

I’m afraid they are [China] accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order… by 2050, he said. Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that. And I think the threat is evident over this decade, in fact, over the next six years.

At the American Enterprise Institute, Davidson said it was vital that the United States continue its arms sales to Taiwan and encouraged its continued investment in national defense. Taiwan receives military aid from the United States, but being diplomatically and commercially isolated, Taiwan has had to develop much of its defense capabilities on its own.

Help encourage Taiwan in its investments, a mix of capabilities that includes capabilities that help Taiwan deter, as well as [other] capabilities that help Taiwan defend, I think this is a very important approach that the [Defense] The department needs to take, Davidson. And I would say, you know, that for the largest US government, consistent arms sales to Taiwan to aid in this deterrence strategy are of critical importance. And again, there needs to be a balance between capabilities to achieve them. “

Taiwan News reported on February 17 that the Taiwans National Chung-Shan Science and Technology Institute (NCSIST) had been tasked with increasing production of Taiwan-made weapon systems, including anti-aircraft missiles and anti-ship. NCSIST is responsible for the development, manufacture and sale of Taiwan’s native defense technology and weapons.

According to the report, the list includes the Sky Bow III (Tien Kung III) anti-ballistic surface-to-air missile and the Hsiung Feng III supersonic missile capable of destroying land and sea targets. Development of the Sky Sword II (Tien Chien II) radar-guided air-to-air missile, as well as certain classified missile systems, will be accelerated.

The PRC is a nation of 1.4 billion people, with the world’s largest navy. About a hundred kilometers away is Taiwan, a country of 22 million people. Militarily, it almost seems like an untenable position.

Taiwan is the most dangerous Sino-American flashpoint, because regaining de facto sovereignty over Taiwan has long been a fundamental interest of China, and the potential for using force to achieve reunification is still on the table. , said Ret. Rear Adm Michael McDevitt, author of the recent publication “China as a 21st Century Naval Power: Theory, Practice and Implications” of Naval Institute Press.

If China and Taiwan start hostilities, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has a decisive advantage on the ground. Faced with nearly two decades of Chinese military modernization, the Taiwanese forces as well as the American forces deployed in the front are vastly overwhelmed on a day-to-day basis as they literally operate in China’s front yard as they face the all of China. armed forces, McDevitt said.

[PRC President and Communist Party Secretary] Xi Jinping has suggested that an indefinite perpetuation of the current status quo, with Taiwan existing as a de facto independent country, cannot last forever. Xi gives the impression that he is impatient because he fears that the perpetuation of the status quo will eventually lead to “peaceful separation”, ”he said.

McDevitt said some believe Xi Jinping wants the party secretary to be remembered for finally resolving the Taiwan issue. Taiwan will always be a hundred kilometers from the Chinese coast, it will never be towed to the middle of the Pacific, he said.

Basic US reunification policy is simple, ”he said. If the Taiwanese people decide in their favor, “that’s fine, but in the meantime any attempt by the mainland to unify through coercion or outright aggression could result in US military intervention,” McDevitt said. Considering the economic weight and the military capacity of the continent, it is difficult to imagine that reunification in one form or another, a Commonwealth for example, will not finally take place, unless of course Beijing does not. agrees to let Taiwan declare its independence, which in my opinion is not the right thing for Beijing to do. Taiwan is not going anywhere.

The Biden administration has shown its support for Taiwan. On January 21, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States noted with concern the current trend of the PRC’s attempts to intimidate its neighbors, including Taiwan. We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in a constructive dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of Taiwan. We will stand alongside our friends and allies to advance our prosperity, security and shared values ​​in the Indo-Pacific region, which includes deepening our ties with democratic Taiwan.

“The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of the cross-straits issues in accordance with the wishes and best interests of the people of Taiwan,” Price said. “The United States maintains its long-standing commitments as set out in the Three Communiqués, the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. We will continue to help Taiwan maintain sufficient self-defense capability. Our commitment to Taiwan is unwavering and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region.