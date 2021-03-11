Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan form new axis of evil

Pakistani terrorists are particularly busy in Jammu and Kashmir, enclaves that have pitted Pakistan against India since 1947.

Tufail Ahmad writes in the March 2 issue of MEMRI, International issues are irrelevant to Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan, since these three states appear to be guided solely by Islam. Since the late 1980s, the state of Pakistan has fueled jihadist terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s refusal to withdraw its troops from Kashmir is not only a violation of the UN Security Council resolution, but Pakistan refuses to leave Kashmir.

There is ample evidence that Pakistani jihadists fully participated in the Karabakh war in addition to the Pakistani Air Force. Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world that has not recognized Armenia and consistently voted against it at the UN and other world forums. After the war, Ilham Aliyev profusely congratulated Pakistan for its brotherly support for Azerbaijan.

Now that this axis of evil has won the war in Karabakh, it is targeting other hot spots around the world. Tufail Ahmad writes on the same site that after the Pakistani army helped the armed Azerbaijanis defeat Armenia by force in the Nagorno-Karabakh war, it appears that Azerbaijan is seeking an act of reciprocity to help the Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. This reciprocity resulting from a trilateral military alliance also involving Turkey, which orchestrated the Azerbaijani military victory, is now leading these war partners to target Kashmir as the next military objective.

Azerbaijan’s involvement in the Kashmir conflict squarely pits it against India, a huge nuclear country, which is also known for its arms exports.

We rarely see Armenian diplomacy engaged in any meaningful way with India, which can provide not only diplomatic support to Yerevan, but most likely military and economic aid as well.

As Armenia mourns for the forced concession for passage through the Zangezur region (which Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev recently called the historic Azerbaijani land), there is a celebration about it across the Islamic world, in first, valuing this corridor as a path for pan- Plans Turanic and second as a passage for Turkey to access the Caspian Sea.

Turkish warships are already challenging the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. The Caspian Sea will become another flashpoint between the Turkish and Russian navies.

Turkish colonization of Azerbaijan has turned that country into a launching pad for Turkey to expand its forces in Central Asia, but Baku will also become the beneficiary of Turkish exploits in other parts of the world.

Turkey and Azerbaijan not only continue to benefit from Pakistani jihadist forces, but they have also boasted of having become partners in Islamic nuclear capability with them.

Pakistan turned out to be an expansionist country, mostly ruled by the military. It is not a signatory to the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Therefore, it is not legally bound to deny its nuclear weapon technology to Turkey. President Erdogan has long argued that a major political force like Turkey must have the right to possess nuclear weapons. As an expansionist leader, Erdogan could develop his own nuclear arsenal, after Russia completes two nuclear power plants, which it agreed to build in Turkey, but Pakistan’s ready-made bombs become more attractive at this point .

With Turkey’s aggressive posture in the Middle East and beyond, the region’s military-political configuration will undergo a transformation.

Vali Nasr, in an argument published in the March 2 issue of Foreign police, declares that the next conflicts in the Middle East will not take place between the Arab states and Iran. He predicts, on the contrary, that the region will be shared by Turkey, Iran and Israel. All three have conflicts with each other.

Iran is supposed to be friendlier towards Armenia. But not all plans and promises of economic cooperation with Armenia have achieved much. In addition, the Iranian clergy and the foreign policy establishment went out of their way to congratulate Azerbaijan for liberating territories from Armenia. Iranian leaders are fully aware and ready to face the evils that Turkey and Azerbaijan are plotting against its territorial integrity. In addition, Iranian leaders are fully aware that Israel has asked Azerbaijan to gather intelligence and one day plan a preemptive strike by Azerbaijan on Iran. It shouldn’t seem facetious to wonder whether Armenia should have imitated Azerbaijan’s policies in order to deserve the same deference. Perhaps in this case, Israel would not be motivated to request the extension of the Azerbaijani border if Armenia had provided the same facilities.

With the emergence of Turkey as a major power, the region will become a more dangerous neighborhood. Turkey has taken advantage of rivalries between major and minor forces to promote its own agenda. Ankara is at a point of no return if it is not stopped now.

Sadly, in this scenario, the Karabakh war may not be Armenia’s last tragedy.