Mystic Bay lives up to its billing based





Mystic Bay, ridden by CS Jodha, won the Byramn N Jeejeebhoy Trophy, the main event of the races on Thursday March 11. The winner belongs to the representative of Mr. Jamshed Byramjee Jeejeebhoy. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla and Ms. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing and Brdg Pvt. Ltd. and Mrs. BE Saldhana. M. Narredu is the winner.

1. BLUE RIBBON PLATE (Div. II) (1,400 m), cl. V, 5 years and over, rated from 4 to 30: SPECULATOR (CS Jodha) 1, Lambretta (A. Prakash) 2, Caesar (SJ Sunil) 3 and Shadows (S. Amit) 4. Does not work: Forever Free and Cupid. 3/4, 1-1 / 2 and 1/2. 1 m, 25.75 s. 20 (w), 14, 13 and 36 (p). SHP: 23, FP: 66, Q: 34, Tanala: 481 and 254. Favorites: speculator. Owners: Mr. Shiven Surendranath rep. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd., M / s. Haider Soomar, Reuben S. Solomon, KH Vaccha and Ms. Monica Gupta. Coach: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

2. FERRARI PLATE (2000 m), cl. III, noted 40 to 66: HISTORIEN (Vishal Bunde) 1, Forever Together (Suraj Narredu) 2, Athulya (SJ Sunil) 3 and Gloriosus (Sandesh) 4. 3, 5-1 / 2 and Nk. 2 m, 4.89 s. 222 (w), 53 and 10 (p). SHP: 52, FP: 706, Q: 154. Favorites: Forever Together. Owners: Mr. Kundan R. Poonawalla and Ms. Asha Narredu. Coach: M. Narredu.

3. WORTHWHILE PLATE (1,400 m), cl. II, rated 60 to 86: SULTAN SULEIMAN (Trevor) 1, Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 2, Mount Moriah (Parmar) 3 and Revelator (Sandesh) 4. Not performed: Sunrise Ruby. Nk, 1/2 and 3-1 / 2.1m, 24.26s. 17 (w), 15 and 18 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 56, Q: 36, Tanala: 91 and 41. Favorites: Sultan Suleiman. Owners: M / s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Ms. Aban N. Chotia and Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Coach: Altaf Hussain.

4. BYRAM N JEEJEEBHOY TROPHY (1,200 m), cl. I, rated 80 and above: MYSTIC BAY (CS Jodha) 1, Gazino (Chouhan) 2, St. Andrews (Aniket) 3 and Silver Flames (Trevor) 4. 1/2, Nose and 2-3 / 4.1m, 10.87s. 18 (w), 14 and 16 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 39, Q: 36, Tanala: 179 and 147. Favorites: Mystic Bay. Owners: Mr. Jamshed Byramjee Jeejeebhoy rep. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla and Ms. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing and Brdg Pvt. Ltd. and Mrs. BE Saldhana. Coach: M. Narredu.

5. AHMED I. RAHMITOOLA TROPHY (1000m), (Terms) Young girl, 3 years old only: VIKTORINA (Trevor) 1, Narakamicie (Sandesh) 2, Executive Decision (V. Jodha) 3 and Circuit House (Chouhan) 4 . 2-3 / 4, 1-3 / 4 and 1/2. 59.53s. 16 (w), 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 21, Q: 18, Tanala: 127 and 79. Favorites: Viktorina. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla and Ms. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M / s. Geoffrey B. Nagpal, Mukul Sonawla, Mr. DR Thacker representative. DT Racing & Breeders LLP and M. SR Sanas. Coach: Dallas Todywalla.

6. FK VAKIL TROPHY (1,600 m), cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: EXOTIC (Kaviraj) 1, Wayin (Chouhan) 2, Flaming Lamborgini (Neeraj) 3 and In Contention (Trevor) 4. 1-1 / 4, Sh and Lnk. 1m, 38.15s. 27 (w), 14, 16 and 15 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 156, Q: 54, Tanala: 703 and 301. Favorites: Exotic. Owner: Mr. KH Vachha. Coach: P. Shroff.

7. DW REID PLATE (1000 m), cl. IV, noted 20 to 46: ENDEAVOR (Raghuveer) 1, Spring Grove (A. Prakash) 2, World Is One (MS Deora) 3 and Wild Fire (Kaviraj) 4. 1-1 / 4, 7-1 / 4 and 2.58.21s. 25 (w), 13, 13 and 10 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 51, Q: 23, Tanala: 85 and 87. Favorites: Spring Grove. Owners: Mr. and Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. and Mrs. Homi Mehta, Mr. Jehangir Mehta, Ms. Liane Luthria and Mr. Milan Luthria. Coach: Imtiaz A. Sait.

8. BLUE RIBBON PLATE (Div. I) (1,400 m), Cl. V, 5 years and over, rated 4 to 30: BLAZING BAY (A. Prakash) 1, Fencing (Santosh G) 2, Arrecife (A . Imran Khan) 3 and On Va Danser (Kaviraj) 4. Unrun: Nusrat. 3/4, 2 and 1-1 / 2.1 m, 25.88 s. 145 (w), 35, 49 and 34 (p). SHP: 136, FP: 1,716, Q: 2, 562, Tanala: 14,070 and 6,030. Favorite: Aspiration. Owners: MAM Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Coach: Karthik Ganapathy.

Jackpot: 70%: 2,816 (142 tkts.) And 30%: 93 (1,839 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 6460 (1 tkt.), (Ii) 152 (73 tkts.).

Super jackpot: 70%: 5,724 (4 tkts.) And 30%: 164 (60 tkts.).

