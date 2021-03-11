Boris Johnson will not grant a second referendum on Scottish independence





In 2014, Conservative MPs were effectively told not to campaign in Scotland without permission from Better Together, given the fear of blunders. No such order is in place at this time. Ruth Davidson, the former Scottish Conservative leader, is heading south to the House of Lords following the Scottish Mays election and is expected to step down from frontline politics. Douglas Ross and Anas Sawar, Scottish Conservative and Scottish Labor leaders respectively, are in their 30s and still in their first year of leadership. Spending a billion pounds Cabinet ministers believe that one of the keys to turning the tide of Scottish independence is to make voters aware of the real benefits of the Union in the world. The way we will save the Union is to show that Westminster can serve Scottish citizens and businesses, an adviser to a cabinet minister has said. Last year UK Home Market Act enshrined in law the UK government’s right to spend money directly on Scottish government areas such as transport and culture. Ministers are already taking advantage of this clarification, announcing more than £ 1 billion in spending in Scotland over the next decade, which can be credited to the UK government. The Telegraph understands that there are also plans to create a new trade and investment center in Edinburgh, with up to 60 employees who will work there by 2022. Liz Truss, the international trade secretary, sees the base as part of an initiative to increase exports and investment for Scotland, with important trade wins to be announced there. Saving the Union thanks to cigarettes At the heart of the struggle against Scottish independence are a Scottish couple: Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary. Mr Gove has been commissioned by Mr Johnson to strengthen the Union. Mr Jack, a businessman before entering Parliament in 2017, represents Dumfries and Galloway. Usually, when cabinet ministers meet to discuss major policies, they do so with meetings filled with advisers and note-takers that are planned well in advance. This is not always the case for MM. Gove and Jack. Instead, they often get together for cigarettes to discuss serious Union issues. The Cabinet Office and Scotland Office are side by side, which means that a quick chat about a queer is easily organized. A well-placed source said: It’s literally near the bike shelters.







