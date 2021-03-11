Uttar Pradesh BJP Announces Members of New State Working Committee; PM, CM permanent guests





Four days before its state working committee meeting, the BJP on Thursday announced its new panel comprising 323 members, 94 special guests as well as 28 standing guests. Special guests are Cabinet ministers, MPs, Rajya Sabha MPs and Lok Sabha MPs. Permanent guests include Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Kashi region, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as well as Union ministers such as Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri , Sanjeev Balyan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The list also includes veteran leaders like Murli Manohar Joshi and Kesari Nath Tripathi. Party sources said that appropriate representation had been given to different regions as well as sections, including women representatives. There are leaders who may not be actively working, but who have contributed to the frameworks and the functioning of the party. They are important guiding forces and they have been given their place on this committee. In addition, all sections were duly represented, said a senior party leader. Among the special guest members, the group will include 19 cabinet ministers, nine independent ministers of state and 21 ministers of state. Seven MPs, including Archana Pandey from Kannauj and former minister Anupama Jaiswal, were roped up. Rajya Sabha MPs such as builder-turned-politician Sanjay Seth, Neeraj Shekar, son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekar, national spokesperson Sudhanshu Tripathi and former police chief Brij Lal are also on the list of special guests. The list of permanent guests includes former governor and former BJP chairman Kesari Nath Tripathi, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya of the Kashi region; Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Kalyan Singh from the party’s Awadh region and Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti from the Delhi region. Rajkumar Chahar, deputy and national president of Kisan Morcha, and other Union ministers such as Hardeep Singh Puri, VK Singh, Santosh Gangwar, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi have also found places in the listing.

